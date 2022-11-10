Read full article on original website
Related
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
NBC Connecticut
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
NBC Connecticut
A First Look at Amazon's New Delivery Drone, Slated to Start Deliveries This Year
Nearly a decade after Jeff Bezos first announced drone delivery, Amazon says it's finally ready to start air-dropping packages — literally. The latest drone model will drop packages from 12 feet in the air. "If the drone encounters another aircraft when it's flying, it'll fly around that other aircraft....
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Week Ahead: The Market Needs Weak Retail Sales Data to Stay Strong
The stock market's current run could fizzle out if October retail sales data comes in hot next week, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday. "If we see weak retail sales and learn that things are getting very promotional in the key apparel sector, well then the market can stay strong," he said.
Comments / 0