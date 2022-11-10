ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows

The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
Cramer's Week Ahead: The Market Needs Weak Retail Sales Data to Stay Strong

The stock market's current run could fizzle out if October retail sales data comes in hot next week, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday. "If we see weak retail sales and learn that things are getting very promotional in the key apparel sector, well then the market can stay strong," he said.

