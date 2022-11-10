Read full article on original website
Rep. Zeldin taking supporters’ calls about running for RNC chair, longtime adviser says
WASHINGTON — Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who lost a surprisingly close race for governor last week, has spoken with GOP elected officials and party activists who want him to run for the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee, his media consultant said. “He has received calls from around the...
Biden reacts to Democrats maintaining control of Senate
President Joe Biden said Democrats are focusing on the Georgia U.S. Senate race after Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada handed control back to Democrats in the Senate.Nov. 13, 2022.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo had won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer had won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo...
Democrat Cisco Aguilar defeats Trump-backed election denier Jim Marchant in Nevada secretary of state race
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier, has lost Nevada's secretary of state race to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, NBC News projected Saturday. Aguilar, a lawyer and former staffer for the late Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., will make history as Nevada's first Latino secretary of state. He will succeed Republican Barbara Cegavske, who is term-limited and has served in the role since 2015.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeats MAGA Republican Joe Kent, flipping key Washington House seat
Democrats flipped a Washington House seat that had been dominated by Republicans since 2011, NBC News projected Saturday, as the legacy of Jan. 6 and the subsequent impeachment of former President Donald Trump cast a powerful shadow over the race. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, first elected to represent Washington’s...
Trump-backed Doug Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor's race
Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican backed by Donald Trump, doesn't believe the former president lost in 2020. But on Sunday, he conceded his own defeat for governor of Pennsylvania with humility. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede," Mastriano said in one-page...
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed in or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
Schumer calls Democrats maintaining control of the Senate 'a victory and a vindication'
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Watch: Mark Kelly gives victory speech after re-election to Arizona's Senate seat
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly delivered remarks to supporters as he is projected to win re-election for Arizona Senate's seat, defeating Republican opponent and Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters. Nov. 12, 2022.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Why Oregon's ballot initiative to curb gun deaths could work
In May 2014, days after the mass shooting near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the satirical news site The Onion published a tragicomic headline that has resurfaced countless times in the eight years since: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
How Catherine Cortez Masto clinched the Nevada seat — and the Senate
SPARKS, Nev. – In a backyard on a sunny afternoon in late October, a smattering of former office holders, donors and prominent Nevada families surrounded Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and offered their endorsement. The significance? They were all Republicans from the swing area of Washoe County and some...
Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada, handing Democrats control of the Senate
LAS VEGAS — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race
NBC News projects that former Oregon House Speaker Democrat Tina Kotek will win the state’s governor’s race. Kotek is now the second out lesbian governor elected this week. Nov. 12, 2022.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
