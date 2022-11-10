Read full article on original website
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Huge extragalactic structure found hiding behind the Milky Way
A team of researchers with members from Universidad Nacional de San Juan, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidad Andres Bello has found evidence of a large extragalactic assembly hiding behind one part of the Milky Way galaxy. The group has published a paper describing their findings on the arXiv preprint server while awaiting publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Eerie Image of Pillars of Creation Using Mid-Infrared Instrument for Halloween
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation using its mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) just in time for Halloween. The image looks this way because the instrument is designed to show where dust is, and since the stars aren’t bright enough at these wavelengths to appear, the pillars appear to gleam at their edges.
Scientists Discover Huge ‘Extragalactic Structure’ in Hidden Region of Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a huge “extragalactic structure” hidden behind the Milky Way in a mysterious area of the sky known as the “zone of avoidance” because it is obscured by our own galaxy’s opaque bulge, according to a new preprint study.
Hubble telescope peeks through 'cosmic keyhole' in stunning photo
Hubble has just grabbed a brilliant new photo of a cosmic 'keyhole' in a stellar nursery
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
Observatory achieves 'first light' with new planet finder
A new planet-hunting instrument at W. M. Keck Observatory has achieved "first light," capturing its first data from the sky and marking an exciting chapter in the search for Earth-sized planets around other stars, which are extraordinarily difficult to detect due to their small size. Operating on the Keck I Telescope on Hawaiʻi Island's Maunakea, the Keck Planet Finder (KPF) is the world's most advanced high-resolution spectrometer for visible wavelengths.
Astronomers discovered a black hole right in our cosmic backyard
Astronomers have discovered what very well may be Earth’s closest black hole. Dubbed Gaia BH1, the dormant black hole weighs around 10 times the mass of the Sun. It’s also located just 1,600 light-years away from Earth. This makes it three times closer to our planet than the previous holder of this title.
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
Searching for traces of dark matter with neutron spin clocks
Cosmological observations of the orbits of stars and galaxies enable clear conclusions to be drawn about the attractive gravitational forces that act between the celestial bodies. The astonishing finding: Visible matter is far from sufficient for being able to explain the development or movements of galaxies. This suggests that there...
Improving the performance of electrodeless plasma thrusters for space propulsion
A Tohoku University researcher has increased the performance of a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, moving us one step closer to deeper explorations into space. Innovations in terrestrial transportation technologies, such as cars, trains, and aircraft, have driven historical technologies and industries so far; now, a similar breakthrough is occurring in space thanks to electric propulsion technology.
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
Best telescopes for deep space in 2022
Use one of the best telescopes for deep space to tour the universe — here are our favorites for gazing at the stars.
Researchers reveal secret of ultra-slow motion of pine cones
In a study recently published in Nature Materials, Prof. Wang Shutao from the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry (TICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Liu Huan from Beihang University revealed the secret of ultra-slow motion of pine cones and developed mimicking actuators enabling unperceivable motion.
Study demonstrates tailored Ising superconductivity in intercalated bulk niobium diselenide
When 2D layered materials are made thinner (i.e., at the atomic scale), their properties can dramatically change, sometimes resulting in the emergence of entirely new features and in the loss of others. While new or emerging properties can be very advantageous for the development of new technologies, retaining some of the material's original properties is often equally important.
Researchers optimize thermoelectric properties of lead telluride material systems
In a recent study, a research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences achieved higher thermoelectric performance of n-type lead telluride (PbTe) by adjusting the band structure and enhancing phonon scattering. Results were published in Nanoscale. "We have increased the material power factor...
Capturing the onset of stem cell differentiation in the skin
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet and at Yale University in U.S. have uncovered how stem cells behave in real-time while adapting their gene expression for differentiation. The study is published in the journal Nature Cell Biology. Skin is essential for protecting our body from outside harm, such as injury, microbes, and...
