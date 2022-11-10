Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again
As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The 2023 Ford Escape Doesn’t Offer BlueCruise
The 2023 Ford Escape made its debut in late October, showing off nifty updates such as Sync 4 connectivity and a completely revamped trim level lineup which now includes the Base, Active, PHEV, ST-Line and Platinum. However, the forthcoming crossover will not offer BlueCruise, The Blue Oval’s semi-autonomous driver assist feature, and Ford Authority spoke with the team behind the Escape’s development to find out exactly why that is.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Infrastructure Biggest Barrier To EV Adoption
The age of electric vehicles has only just begun, and in a few short years, more EVs than ever will be plying American roads. Ford is betting big on battery electric vehicles, and recently maintained its late 2023 600,000 annual production run rate goal on the way to even higher production figures later on in the decade. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have been highly satisfied with their vehicles so far, but in the move from early adopters to the general public, a prominent Ford exec thinks one big barrier remains before electric vehicles can become more popular.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Aviator Gains New Diamond Red Metallic Color
The 2023 Lincoln Aviator adds two new colors to its lineup of exterior hues: Jewel Sandstone Metallic and Diamond Red Metallic. Now, here’s a first look at the Diamond Red Metallic color. Diamond Red Metallic costs an additional $750 and is offered on all trim levels and interior color...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans
What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Adds New Atlas Blue Metallic Color
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds two new colors to the off-road SUV’s lineup: Eruption Green Metallic and Atlas Blue Metallic. Ford Authority previously spied a real-world example wearing Eruption Green Metallic, and now, here is a first look at the new Atlas Blue Metallic color. Atlas Blue Metallic...
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
fordauthority.com
Ford Expedition Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Ford Expedition sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Expedition deliveries totaled 18,760 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 12 percent compared to 16,696 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
fordauthority.com
Ford GT 5.4L V8 Display Engine Up For Auction
Stumbling across a 2005-2006 Ford GT up for sale or auction isn’t a terribly rare occurrence, and some notable examples have popped up from time to time. For example, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage autographed by Carroll Shelby himself was auctioned off in September 2022, putting a serious piece of Blue Oval history in the hands of a new owner. Now, another interesting bit of Ford culture is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer – but this time, it’s a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine encased not in a Ford GT, but in a movable glass display.
fordauthority.com
Ford In Talks With Posco Chemical For Future Battery Plant
Ford, along with the rest of the industry, is currently on a mission to scale EV production significantly by the end of the decade. As Ford Authority reported last week, the automaker is shoring up an agreement with one battery component manufacturer for a new plant in Canada. Now, it appears The Blue Oval is also engaged in talks with another company for additional plants as well, per a new report from Bloomberg.
Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Plummet Through Q3 in 2022
The Ford F-150 has had a difficult run this year. Now the Ford F-150 Hybrid sales are plummeted through Q3. The post Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Plummet Through Q3 in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
