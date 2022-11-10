Read full article on original website
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
wvtm13.com
Two people injured in Midfield shooting
Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
wvtm13.com
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in September shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A suspect is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a south Birmingham apartment complex in September. Birmingham police on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton. He is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr., who was also 19.
Employee charged in shooting at east Birmingham convenience store
An east Birmingham store employee is under arrest after a shooting earlier this week. Mazin Othman, a 40-year-old employee of the Chevron at 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard, is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. East Precinct officers responded at 8:46 p.m. Monday to a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
ABC 33/40 News
Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham
A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
Who killed Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr.? Investigators seek public’s help in solving Nov. 6 slaying
It’s been nearly a week since a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in his crashed vehicle, and authorities are still trying to find out who was behind his killing. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money.
2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening. The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Three teens were killed after the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire in Cullman County early Friday morning, according to a police report.
1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
wvtm13.com
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.: The Cullman County Coroner released the names of those who died in the crash. Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead. Stay with WVTM 13 News for the latest updates and full reports.
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Chevron employee was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:46 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. “Minutes […]
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County has cleared half of huge rape kit backlog
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Big things are happening in a small room on the 16th floor of a Birmingham office building. A trio of investigators is quickly eliminating a formerly 4,000 untested rape kit backlog. "It makes me feel great. I think that is a huge success not only for...
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
