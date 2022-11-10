ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
COTTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two people injured in Midfield shooting

Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
MIDFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham

A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening. The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
