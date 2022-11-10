Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13newsnow.com
'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11
HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum. The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land...
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
1 million lights illuminate Battleship Wisconsin, Nauticus museum for WinterFest
After seeing 65,000 visitors last season, WinterFest on the Wisconsin is back for its third year at Nauticus museum in Norfolk.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans. This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night. The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage...
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
peninsulachronicle.com
Festival Fun Leads To Concrete Plan For Williamsburg’s Future
WILLIAMSBURG-For years, the City of Williamsburg asked residents for input on a variety of issues by holding public forums at the community center, though they were not well attended. This year, city officials shelved the meeting and took their search for feedback on the road, staging eight “Future Festivals” over...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Black Diamond Weekend kicks off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND is reuniting entrepreneurs for another year with their Black Diamond Weekend conference in Downtown Norfolk. “We need this time of inspiration, encouragement, information to be able to transform our businesses for the coming year,” said Blair Durham, the co-founder of Black BRAND. Kim...
Peninsula SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees for animals over 7-years-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's Adopt A Senior Pet Month at the Peninsula SPCA in Newport News. That means the shelter will take half off of adoption fees for any animal over the age of seven adopted in the month of November. According to How I Met My Dog,...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WAVY News 10
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
WAVY News 10
Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile
As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
peninsulachronicle.com
Locals Attempting To Reopen Mekos Skatepark In Hampton After Abrupt Closure
HAMPTON—For more than 14 years, Mekos Skatepark has been inviting skateboarders and scooter riders to their business at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton on von Schilling Drive next to Buffalo Wild Wings. In early October, the business abruptly closed its doors without warning. The facility, which was opened by...
'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The video above on file is from a past year.This year's event is walk-through only. A mobility shuttle will be available Monday through Thursday for those in need. Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden...
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach
A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m. in front of the Homewood Suites. Police did not specify whether a vehicle was involved in the accident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/williamsburg-pd-investigate-pedestrian-accident/. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m....
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ‘Ruby’ comes to Suffolk
The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Comments / 0