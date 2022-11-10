ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13newsnow.com

'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to Hampton Coliseum Dec. 11

HAMPTON, Va. — TCG entertainment has announced that a performance of 'Circue Musica: Holiday Wonderland' will take place at the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, according to a spokesperson for the coliseum. The show is touted as a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land...
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans. This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night. The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Festival Fun Leads To Concrete Plan For Williamsburg’s Future

WILLIAMSBURG-For years, the City of Williamsburg asked residents for input on a variety of issues by holding public forums at the community center, though they were not well attended. This year, city officials shelved the meeting and took their search for feedback on the road, staging eight “Future Festivals” over...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Black Diamond Weekend kicks off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND is reuniting entrepreneurs for another year with their Black Diamond Weekend conference in Downtown Norfolk. “We need this time of inspiration, encouragement, information to be able to transform our businesses for the coming year,” said Blair Durham, the co-founder of Black BRAND. Kim...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile

As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Locals Attempting To Reopen Mekos Skatepark In Hampton After Abrupt Closure

HAMPTON—For more than 14 years, Mekos Skatepark has been inviting skateboarders and scooter riders to their business at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton on von Schilling Drive next to Buffalo Wild Wings. In early October, the business abruptly closed its doors without warning. The facility, which was opened by...
HAMPTON, VA
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident

According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m. in front of the Homewood Suites. Police did not specify whether a vehicle was involved in the accident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/williamsburg-pd-investigate-pedestrian-accident/. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

