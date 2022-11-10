Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham
Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Inside The House of Found Objects, Birmingham’s newest bar experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a few days, a new bar experience with ties to a beloved late-night establishment will open its doors in downtown Birmingham. The House of Found Objects, the newest bar from Feizal Valli, will open Wednesday, Nov. 16, in its new spot at 2205 2nd Avenue North next to El Barrio. […]
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
A-Train Station food truck planning brick-and-mortar location
A popular Birmingham food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location as well as a second mobile eatery. A-Train Station, founded by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1515 Pearson Ave. SW in Birmingham, reports the Birmingham Business Journal. The location formally housed Cajun Bistro Express.
Bham Now
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts
The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
wvtm13.com
Emma Terry wins Miss UAB 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emma Terry was crowned Miss UAB 2023 during Saturday's competition at the Alys Stephens Center. In addition to winning thousands of dollars in college scholarships, Terry will represent the University of Alabama at Birmingham during Miss Alabama this summer. Throughout the competition, candidates competed in a...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The bonus observations, notes from a 2nd look at crazy Alabama win at Ole Miss
At this point, Alabama just lives in Bananaland. They just can’t do anything without wild twists, turns and a winner-take-all final play. The 30-24 win over Ole Miss was the fifth that could’ve gone one way or the other based on a single moment. It’s exhausting. But...
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
thebamabuzz.com
5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit
As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
wvtm13.com
Behind the scenes at "SEC Shorts"
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — "SEC Shorts," watched by millions of football fans every week, got its start in Birmingham. Creators Robert Clay and Josh Snead met while working at a media publishing company creating videos. Now, in their eighth season, they watch the SEC games each Saturday and pay close...
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching Story
WVTM 13 News reported on a 51-year-old man that rides his bike almost 50 miles every day he works at Applebee’s as a dishwasher, and a kind brother and sister read about his story. They bless him with a gift that was sitting in their basement.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0