Peoria, IL

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

 3 days ago

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Missing 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday.

The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7. He was last seen on Friday, November 4, around 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue.

According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday around 4 p.m. near the 5500 block of N. Graceland in Peoria.

The manner of his death remains under investigation, but no foul play is expected.

Central Illinois Proud

Germantown Hills approves school building bonds

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The residents of Germantown Hills School District #69 approved the district issuing $7,000,000 in building bonds Tuesday. 1,544 voted to approve the bonds, while 1,520 voted to reject them.
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
