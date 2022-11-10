ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

