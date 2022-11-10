Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again
As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
10 Amazing Things About The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
One of the most iconic cars of all time is the Ford Mustang, which is the legend that pushed the pony car into stardom in the early 1960s. Even though the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda was the first actual pony car, the Mustang is credited with being the head of the pack. In 1993, Ford Motor Company created a new team of developers to improve the already popular muscle car, making the 'Stang better performing and ready to race straight off the production lines. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra was created to propel the car into the limelight, which was achieved within the first year of production.
Ford Exec Says Infrastructure Biggest Barrier To EV Adoption
The age of electric vehicles has only just begun, and in a few short years, more EVs than ever will be plying American roads. Ford is betting big on battery electric vehicles, and recently maintained its late 2023 600,000 annual production run rate goal on the way to even higher production figures later on in the decade. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have been highly satisfied with their vehicles so far, but in the move from early adopters to the general public, a prominent Ford exec thinks one big barrier remains before electric vehicles can become more popular.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of November 7th – November 11th, 2022
The value of Ford stock increased during the November 7th, 2022 – November 11th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $14.50, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.90 per share rise in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.51. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
We Render A Hypothetical Ford Maverick SUV
The Ford Maverick debuted in 2021 and has been in extremely high demand since it started arriving at dealers. In fact, demand has been so strong that 2023 Ford Maverick order banks closed almost as soon as they opened. Unfortunately, Ford has been unable to fulfill every order, and many 2022 model year order holders will likely have to wait until next year to get their compact pickup. That situation practically guarantees that the company will not expand its lineup to include any other model that departs significantly from the established playbook, but we went ahead and rendered what a hypothetical Maverick SUV would look like anyway.
1969 Ford Bronco V8 Pickup Conversion Up For Auction
It’s not uncommon to stumble across a first-generation Ford Bronco up for sale, but extreme rare or low mileage examples occasionally show up on auto auction sites. One example, a 1967 Ford Bronco, was up for sale almost one year ago, while another from the 1966 model year was up for grabs in early 2022. Now, an even more unique and one-of-a-kind first-generation 1969 Ford Bronco is searching for its new home on Bring A Trailer, but what really sets this vehicle apart from its brethren is the fact that it’s been converted into a pickup.
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
Toyota Trailhunter Line Coming To Battle Ford Tremor Pickups
The line of off-road-oriented Ford Tremor pickups occupy an increasingly popular competitive bracket, facing off against plenty of formidable competitors. The Ram Heavy Duty Rebel, for example, was recently unveiled and will go head-to-head with the Tremor. Ford’s crosstown rival, General Motors, has two pickups that compete with the Tremor, including the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition, along with the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Toyota has now thrown its hat into the mix, introducing the Toyota Trailhunter line of rugged pickups to compete with the Ford Tremor model range.
Ford Announces New Agreement With J.D. Power ChromeData
Back in July, Ford announced that it had signed a vehicle build data sharing agreement with J.D. Power ChromeData for a number of used models. The agreement utilizes Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury build data to further enhance J.D. Power’s ChromeData Vehicle Description Services, which now has access to that particular type of data for approximately 80 percent of the automotive brands sold in the U.S. across 30 years and billions of VINs. This data includes standard and optional equipment, packages, advanced safety, technology, and comfort features, interior and exterior color codes, and the original manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Now, Ford has announced yet another new agreement with J.D. Power ChromeData, this time for new vehicles.
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the […]
Michelin’s Katelyn Berry on the Future of Electric Vehicles
With the coming of a new green era, fossil fuels are poised to go the dinosaur’s way. Soon enough, the combustion automobile engine as we know it will be a thing of the past. Even as hydrogen-powered cars loom on the horizon, electric vehicles (EVs) are currently making inroads into the auto industry that have already wrought a sea change in the marketplace. No matter which fuel eventually powers the evolving fleet of cars, trucks, and buses of the future, they’ll all still be running on tires for a good long while. According to Katelyn Berry, vice president and general manager for Michelin’s North American business-to-consumer portfolio, the future for this emerging breed of transportation is already very much in the works.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 Now Available
Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the market to modify – as well as one of the most heavily supported vehicles when it comes to aftermarket and OEM offerings in that regard. Most recently, the rugged SUV has gained upgrades like a Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, a Roush axle-back exhaust system, and a Roush air induction system. Those seeking to extract more performance from their Ford Bronco can also purchase calibrations for the SUV from Ford Performance for both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, and now, Roush has released its own 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 kit.
2023 Ford F-600 XLT Chassis Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Super Duty made its debut not too long ago, although not every model included in the heavy truck line was shown off at the reveal. Ford Authority has kept an eye out for examples of the pickup since then, and we’ve spotted a brand new Ford F-600 chassis cab XL out and about. Now, we’ve spied yet another 2023 Ford F-600 chassis cab, this time in XLT trim wearing Agate Black paint.
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In November 2022
Throughout November 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers 1.9 percent or 2.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. It’s important to note that the aforementioned offers are specific to certain markets and are not necessarily available nationwide. Ford F-150 Incentives. Ford F-150 incentive offers during November 2022 vary...
