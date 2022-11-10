Read full article on original website
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Like Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Independence Day (July 4th) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Veterans Day is celebrated on the same day every year, irrespective of the day of the week on which they fall. For Veterans Day, the significance of the Nov. 11 date has to do with...
There will be no United States Postal Service pickup or delivery services, and USPS branches will also be closed.
"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
