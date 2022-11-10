Read full article on original website
Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick?
Will the compact truck market expand with a new Toyota model? Some rumors suggest a competitor for the Ford Maverick. The post Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again
As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Infrastructure Biggest Barrier To EV Adoption
The age of electric vehicles has only just begun, and in a few short years, more EVs than ever will be plying American roads. Ford is betting big on battery electric vehicles, and recently maintained its late 2023 600,000 annual production run rate goal on the way to even higher production figures later on in the decade. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have been highly satisfied with their vehicles so far, but in the move from early adopters to the general public, a prominent Ford exec thinks one big barrier remains before electric vehicles can become more popular.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Top Speed
Is the 2023 Toyota Crown The Future Of Sedans?
It’s no secret that the popularity of sedans has been slumping for years. Ford does not currently offer any sedans in its lineup. Chevrolet will soon be sending the Malibu off to that big parking lot in the sky. Lastly, the final Toyota Avalon has already rolled off the production line. They are no longer being produced. Toyota essentially competed with itself by continuing to improve the Camry to Avalon levels of quality. As the Avalon improved, it began inching into Lexus territory. At that price, why not just nudge buyers into the more profitable luxury car brand? However, there is still a segment of buyers who don't see themselves as luxury vehicle types. They are modest and practical consumers, but still have a desire for luxury features under the sensible guise of, “It’s just a Toyota. Nothing fancy for me”, and Toyota has a solution for them.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition
The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Kia K5 both impress. But the Camry has three advantages over its Kia rival. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford GT 5.4L V8 Display Engine Up For Auction
Stumbling across a 2005-2006 Ford GT up for sale or auction isn’t a terribly rare occurrence, and some notable examples have popped up from time to time. For example, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage autographed by Carroll Shelby himself was auctioned off in September 2022, putting a serious piece of Blue Oval history in the hands of a new owner. Now, another interesting bit of Ford culture is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer – but this time, it’s a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine encased not in a Ford GT, but in a movable glass display.
1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the one hybrid Hyundai SUV that appears on Consumer Reports' recent list of top-rated hybrid vehicles: the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. The post 1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 Now Available
Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the market to modify – as well as one of the most heavily supported vehicles when it comes to aftermarket and OEM offerings in that regard. Most recently, the rugged SUV has gained upgrades like a Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, a Roush axle-back exhaust system, and a Roush air induction system. Those seeking to extract more performance from their Ford Bronco can also purchase calibrations for the SUV from Ford Performance for both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, and now, Roush has released its own 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 kit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $10,000 According to KBB
Looking for a used SUV with all-wheel drive on a budget? MotorBiscuit brings you KBB's top five under $10,000. The post 5 Best Used All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $10,000 According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
