Grand Rapids, MI

Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
One on one with Olivia Sanabia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
How to make an amazing charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Real Food Café in Grand Rapids offers baked goods, hearty meals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With two locations ready to serve hungry Grand Rapidians, Real Food Café has been dishing up breakfast and lunch for 22 years. The café was started by married couple Frank and Renee Amodeo, with a commitment to use real food, just like the name implies. Dishes are made with real eggs, buttermilk, freshly ground pork sausage patties and Renee Amodeo’s original pancake recipe.
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
Record warmth in November

MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
