WOOD
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong.
Santa Claus Girls secure new space, asking community for help
The Santa Claus Girls are back in action this Christmas and they are operating out of a new location.
WOOD
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
localspins.com
Matinee Rock: Billy’s Lounge tests Saturday afternoon ‘All-Age Local Showcases’
The first of four early shows starring West Michigan rock bands rolls out at the Grand Rapids club in Eastown today. Get the lineup and details at Local Spins. Going to see live music at a local club usually means a late start and a late night out. In many...
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
theolafmessenger.com
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.
On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
Grant theater group's 'Cinderella' production first since pandemic
GRANT, Mich. — Live theater productions took a big hit over the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many volunteer based organizations, like LionHeart Productions, their future was uncertain. It was during those early days of the pandemic, organizers came together and made masks during the...
Decorated photographer highlights East Grand Rapids wildlife
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was back in 2020. It felt like each person was separated from the next, six feet at a time. People were trying to figure out what to do with all the extra hours spent away from others. Some baked bread. Some painted. Some watched Netflix. And then there was Steve Jessmore.
WOOD
How to make an amazing charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
John Ball Zoo closes for the season on Nov. 20
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's only a couple more weekends left in the season to enjoy the John Ball Zoo. The last day the zoo is open this year is Sunday, Nov. 20, but there is still a lot you can do before it closes its doors for the winter.
'It's very meaningful' | Grand Rapids silent parade honors deceased firefighters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was difficult for many to hold back tears as a bell tolled inside the Grand Rapids Fire Department's training center on Monroe Avenue NW. The sound of "Amazing Grace" could then be heard when the fire department's pipes and drums played. But other than...
GR City Commissioner incumbent Joe Jones unseated in midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are three new commissioners for the city of Grand Rapids. In the city's Second Ward, which encompasses all of the northeast sides, incumbent Joe Jones was unseated by challenger Lisa Knight. Knight is the executive director of the Girls Choral Academy. She's an active...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Real Food Café in Grand Rapids offers baked goods, hearty meals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With two locations ready to serve hungry Grand Rapidians, Real Food Café has been dishing up breakfast and lunch for 22 years. The café was started by married couple Frank and Renee Amodeo, with a commitment to use real food, just like the name implies. Dishes are made with real eggs, buttermilk, freshly ground pork sausage patties and Renee Amodeo’s original pancake recipe.
WOOD
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
Record warmth in November
MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
WOOD
Medical Examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors. (Nov. 10, 2022) Medical Examiner lays veterans to rest after no family …. For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
