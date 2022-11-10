Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In November 2022
Throughout November 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers 1.9 percent or 2.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. It’s important to note that the aforementioned offers are specific to certain markets and are not necessarily available nationwide. Ford F-150 Incentives. Ford F-150 incentive offers during November 2022 vary...
Sleep Under the Stars With the 2023 Ford Transit Trail 4x4 Cargo Van
The new Trail comes with extra ride height and almost 500 cubic feet of space
First-time EV owner shares ‘cautionary tale’ after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
Colorado electric vehicle owner Alan O'Hashi says he was "rudely awakened" by his car's slow charging speed and warns drivers are going into purchasing EVs "a bit blindly."
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ford Takes on Van Life with the 2023 Transit Trail Camper Van
Ford has just released a revolutionary model for the RV camper market- the 2023 Ford Transit Trail. This $65,975 model is designed for those who want to live the adventure of van life. It features off-road modifications like extra ground clearance and all-terrain tires, making it great for anyone wanting...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
fordauthority.com
1969 Ford Bronco V8 Pickup Conversion Up For Auction
It’s not uncommon to stumble across a first-generation Ford Bronco up for sale, but extreme rare or low mileage examples occasionally show up on auto auction sites. One example, a 1967 Ford Bronco, was up for sale almost one year ago, while another from the 1966 model year was up for grabs in early 2022. Now, an even more unique and one-of-a-kind first-generation 1969 Ford Bronco is searching for its new home on Bring A Trailer, but what really sets this vehicle apart from its brethren is the fact that it’s been converted into a pickup.
Gold in the Colorado Hills: Alchemy launches new ultralight line of US-made bikes
We visited the Alchemy Headquarters in Golden, Colorado, for the launch of the all-new US-made gravel, road and xc race bikes.
ceoworld.biz
Michelin’s Katelyn Berry on the Future of Electric Vehicles
With the coming of a new green era, fossil fuels are poised to go the dinosaur’s way. Soon enough, the combustion automobile engine as we know it will be a thing of the past. Even as hydrogen-powered cars loom on the horizon, electric vehicles (EVs) are currently making inroads into the auto industry that have already wrought a sea change in the marketplace. No matter which fuel eventually powers the evolving fleet of cars, trucks, and buses of the future, they’ll all still be running on tires for a good long while. According to Katelyn Berry, vice president and general manager for Michelin’s North American business-to-consumer portfolio, the future for this emerging breed of transportation is already very much in the works.
fordauthority.com
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystichrome Up For Auction
“Mystichrome” is perhaps one of the most intriguing and unique automotive paint options of all time, adding a chameleon-like surface to just over 1,000 units of the 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. The stunning color refracts a different color depending on the angle of the light it’s viewed in, incorporating teal, purple, blue, gold and copper hues for a pretty penny. Understandably, examples of the pony car wearing this particular color are rare, although occasionally they show up for auction. Another 2004 Mustang SVT in Mystichrome is currently searching for its next owner on Bring A Trailer.
electrek.co
A 30 mph full-suspension electric scooter that looks striking and rides great: Kugoo Kirin G3 review
There are so many electric scooters these days that it’s becoming hard to keep them straight, so let’s complicate things even more by throwing another one into the mix! It’s time to take a deep dive into the Kugoo Kirin G3 electric scooter and see how it stacks up against the rest of the market.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Adds New Cinnabar Red Metallic Color
The 2023 Ford Escape adds two new colors to its roster for the new model year: Vapor Blue Metallic and Cinnabar Red Metallic. Here’s a first look at the new Cinnabar Red Metallic color option. Cinnabar Red Metallic is assigned color code L8, and is one of nine colors...
fordauthority.com
Listen To The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: Video
With the ongoing EV transition well underway, fans of the internal combustion engine are living on borrowed time, it seems. While this remains a heated topic in general, enthusiasts will soon have to face the reality of all-electric muscle cars replacing those with V8 powerplants, and there’s at least one big problem with that, even if those EVs offer superior acceleration – they don’t make that unmistakeable rumble that we’ve all come to know and love, which is one of the more compelling reasons to own one. However, the recently-revealed Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept could provide a glimpse at the future in that regard, and it isn’t a silent one.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
Engine Pro E-Bike Is an Inexpensive Way to Glide Through Snow and Easily Fits in Your Car
The Engine Pro E-Bike is a great bike to get you through your winter biking needs. And it fits in your car. The post Engine Pro E-Bike Is an Inexpensive Way to Glide Through Snow and Easily Fits in Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Sales Outperform Hyundai Santa Cruz In Q3 2022
Ford Maverick sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Maverick deliveries totaled 13,049 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 2,479 percent compared to 506 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine...
electrek.co
Review: Pedego’s City Commuter Platinum rides dreamy, but the best part isn’t even the bike
Normally when we get review e-bikes here at Electrek, they are pushed off the back of a FedEx truck in a beat up box for us to assemble ourselves. That’s the typical e-bike introduction, unfortunately. The experience at Pedego with the City Commuter Platinum that I’ve been riding for...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-550 Based EarthRoamer LTi Is A Luxurious Monster: Live Photo Gallery
The EarthRoamer LTi debuted a few years ago as the ultimate off-road camping vehicle built on a Ford Super Duty chassis. Ford Authority was able to get up close and personal with the massive, kitted-out machine based on the Ford F-550 Super Duty at SEMA 2022. This Ford F-550-based EarthRoamer...
