Ford Brand Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Buyers In Q3 2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the Ford brand (not including Lincoln) ranked second in terms of brand consideration on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report among non-luxury buyers after a short stint in the top spot. Now, the Q3 Brand Watch report has been released, and not much has changed over the past few months. In fact, the Ford brand has retained its second-place spot behind Toyota in regards to the most considered brands among non-luxury buyers, though percentages did change slightly.
Ford F-150 Most Considered Non-Luxury Vehicle Of Q3 2022
Back in the second quarter of the year, the Ford F-150 ranked as the second most considered non-luxury vehicle among shoppers in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report after it initially fell from the top spot in Q1. Making matters worse, the F-150 lost that number one ranking to its chief rival – the Chevy Silverado. However, the Q3 KBB Brand Watch report has just been released, and the Ford F-150 has once again reclaimed its long-held position as the most considered non-luxury vehicle on the market.
Lincoln Ranked Seventh In 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Study
Lincoln has produced somewhat disappointing results in a few recent studies, ranking below average in the 2022 Pied Piper Prospect Satisfaction Index Premium Auto Study (PSI), as well as losing a mere one point in brand consideration in Kelley Blue Book’s latest Brand Watch study. Now, that disappointment continues, as Lincoln has lost ground on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Study once again after tumbling from first to fifth from 2020 to 2021.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of November 7th – November 11th, 2022
The value of Ford stock increased during the November 7th, 2022 – November 11th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $14.50, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.90 per share rise in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.51. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Ford Exec Says Infrastructure Biggest Barrier To EV Adoption
The age of electric vehicles has only just begun, and in a few short years, more EVs than ever will be plying American roads. Ford is betting big on battery electric vehicles, and recently maintained its late 2023 600,000 annual production run rate goal on the way to even higher production figures later on in the decade. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Mustang Mach-E owners have been highly satisfied with their vehicles so far, but in the move from early adopters to the general public, a prominent Ford exec thinks one big barrier remains before electric vehicles can become more popular.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Electric Vehicle Customers Are Least Satisfied Buyers, New Study Reveals
Lack of supply, education are the largest stumbling blocks for new car buyers.
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again
As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Ford Expedition Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Ford Expedition sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Expedition deliveries totaled 18,760 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 12 percent compared to 16,696 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
Motley Fool
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com nearly doubled its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite the slowing economy. The company serves 420,000 business customers, and it could process more than $250 billion in transactions over the next year. 91% of analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal gave Bill.com stock the highest...
Ford Share Price Jumps 25%
Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the […]
Ford Announces New Agreement With J.D. Power ChromeData
Back in July, Ford announced that it had signed a vehicle build data sharing agreement with J.D. Power ChromeData for a number of used models. The agreement utilizes Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury build data to further enhance J.D. Power’s ChromeData Vehicle Description Services, which now has access to that particular type of data for approximately 80 percent of the automotive brands sold in the U.S. across 30 years and billions of VINs. This data includes standard and optional equipment, packages, advanced safety, technology, and comfort features, interior and exterior color codes, and the original manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Now, Ford has announced yet another new agreement with J.D. Power ChromeData, this time for new vehicles.
Rivian Ruined
Electric vehicle maker Rivian has been close to death for some time, as it is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R EPA Fuel Economy Figures Revealed
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R brought V8 power back to the performance trim upon its debut, and based on recent reviews of the range-topping pickup, that appears to have been a good decision on The Blue Oval’s part. However, off-road pickups designed strictly for performance are destined to be some of the least fuel efficient vehicles on the market, and based on the pickup’s official EPA fuel economy figures, the Raptor R is no different.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Adds New Atlas Blue Metallic Color
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds two new colors to the off-road SUV’s lineup: Eruption Green Metallic and Atlas Blue Metallic. Ford Authority previously spied a real-world example wearing Eruption Green Metallic, and now, here is a first look at the new Atlas Blue Metallic color. Atlas Blue Metallic...
CNBC
Why investors have jumped off the Carvana bandwagon
Carvana's rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic has since turned into a nightmare for investors amid rising interest rates, inflation and self-inflicted wounds. Shares of Carvana have fallen from an all-time high of nearly $377 per share to as little as $6.50 per share this week – a 98% decline.
