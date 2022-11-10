ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Memphis Endures Toxic Legacy of Velsicol Chemical Plant Closed A Decade Ago

“It’s years and years of pollution. We just make the assumption, because why wouldn’t it be contaminated?” Kathy Yancey-Temple lives near the now-closed Velsicol plant in Memphis. (Photo: Ashli Blow) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform. The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023. Voters will be able to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local sneakerheads share their love for shoes at SneakFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands upon thousands of sneakers under one roof — a footwear lover’s dream, right in the heart of the city. On Saturday, Action News 5 Photojournalist Daren Baldwin took a walk through SneakFest at the FedExForum, an annual sneaker convention where enthusiasts can buy, sell, and express their love for foot fashion.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox26houston.com

Memphis journalist robbed while on the job

A couple of journalists are thankfully unharmed after thieves stole their reporting gear. FOX13's Jeremy Pierre joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored from Memphis, Tennessee to share his experience.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy