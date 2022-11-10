Read full article on original website
Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
Memphis Flyer
Memphis Endures Toxic Legacy of Velsicol Chemical Plant Closed A Decade Ago
“It’s years and years of pollution. We just make the assumption, because why wouldn’t it be contaminated?” Kathy Yancey-Temple lives near the now-closed Velsicol plant in Memphis. (Photo: Ashli Blow) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
Hospitality Hub opens warming center Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Hospitality Hub as temperatures cool tonight. In an effort to keep downtown Memphis informed, the Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA) has shared that doors will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10 p.m.
actionnews5.com
COGIC saints worship day and night in founding city for 114th Holy Convocation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For eight full days and nights, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) saints are worshiping, preaching, and giving back to the City of Memphis. Thousands have flocked to the Bluff City for the 114th Holy Convocation after officials moved the annual week-long event to St. Louis 11 years ago.
actionnews5.com
Cast your vote for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival performers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is preparing for their next festival and you’ll have a chance to vote on who you would like to see perform. The Beale Street Music Festival returns to Tom Lee Park on May 5, 2023. Voters will be able to...
TACOnganas: Investigation on Memphis Taco truck chain owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular taco truck chain TACOnganas is under federal investigation for compliance with labor laws. We first told you about the case last week. Immigration attorneys in Memphis said the employees who work there are afraid to speak up about the poor conditions they face every day.
The 'Rumors' are true | Lizzo is coming to Memphis in April 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Memphis in April 2023. The Truth Hurts singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on...
actionnews5.com
Local sneakerheads share their love for shoes at SneakFest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands upon thousands of sneakers under one roof — a footwear lover’s dream, right in the heart of the city. On Saturday, Action News 5 Photojournalist Daren Baldwin took a walk through SneakFest at the FedExForum, an annual sneaker convention where enthusiasts can buy, sell, and express their love for foot fashion.
actionnews5.com
COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
fox26houston.com
Memphis journalist robbed while on the job
A couple of journalists are thankfully unharmed after thieves stole their reporting gear. FOX13's Jeremy Pierre joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored from Memphis, Tennessee to share his experience.
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
localmemphis.com
New report shows cooling of Memphis area housing market, but realtors don't necessarily think that's a bad thing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new housing market report shows things cooling off in the Memphis area compared to last year. Still, even with that cooldown of late, Mid-South realtors believe there are still positive signs for both sellers and buyers. "From a realtor's standpoint, it's more what we call...
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
247Sports
Memphis vs. Saint Louis: For the sake of their season, Tigers must set the tone early
The 2022-23 Memphis Tigers basketball team entered their opening contest against Vanderbilt University with a lot of question marks and came out on the other side looking ready to face the early season gauntlet in its way. They have already flashed the Penny Hardaway-esque defensive identity that, at times, can be nightmarish for opposing teams.
