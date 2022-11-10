Read full article on original website
Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation. Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide
Police ask that any information be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899, or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
Chippewa County Announces Underage COVID Death, Details Lacking
There are hardly any details about the underage coronavirus death in Chippewa County. The county’s health department yesterday said someone under 18 died after testing positive for the virus. Public health managers are calling the victim a child. But no one is saying just how old the child is,...
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Man arrested after chase in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a “small red car” in the area. Deputies found where the vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a “small red car” pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
Man leads authorities on wild chase across northwest Wisconsin, charges pending
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area. According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 11, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Canoe with ‘free’ sign found in dumpster, sheriff in Wisconsin verifying it’s not stolen
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are currently investigating if a canoe that was found in a dumpster with a ‘free’ sign on it was stolen. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, a Polaris canoe was located in a local dumpster with a handwritten sign stating it was free.
The Shell Lake Laker Weekly News - Nov. 11, 2022
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Drug Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Polk County Bar Owner
POLK COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Polk County has resulted in multiple felony charges for Michael Heilman, owner of the Glass Bar in Centuria, WI, including delivery of Marijuana and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Hair for America holds 7th annual event at The Lismore in Downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Out of this world styles hit the runway in Downtown Eau Claire for a good cause Saturday night. The 7th annual Hair for America, also known as “Hairica”, was held at The Lismore hotel, and the theme was Extra Terrestrial. “Lots of bold,...
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two year hiatus, the Eau Claire Global Market returns with a mission to make a difference. This holiday season, customers shop locally for handcrafted gifts that have a global impact. Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, Chair of the Eau Claire Global Market Committee, said the holiday...
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
