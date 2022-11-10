ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

One killed in Kansas City, KS shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, KS. Officers say they got a call about a shooting in the area of Kansas Ave. and Berger Ave. just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim shot in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters rescue man from burning home

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Saturday night after they were called to a house fire at 55th and Swartz Road. Crews were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters tell KMBC 9 flames were showing from the roof when they arrived and a woman at the scene said her husband was inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Police find bullet casings in downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to multiple gunshots Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 8th and New Hampshire St. around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found seven shell casings scattered on the sidewalk. No damage was caused and no one was hurt. The LPD have not released further information at this […]
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Raytown PD investigating after one person is shot

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers were called to the 9200 block of 55th Street in regard to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person that was shot. They were transferred to an area hospital. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Two men charged in Westport assault caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges in relation to an attack in Westport on Oct. 23. Bystanders filmed the assault and the Kansas City Police Department shared the video with the public in order to get leads on the suspects. Prosecutors say a local employer saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

20-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with premeditated first-degree murder in relation to a deadly Oct. 21 stabbing in Merriam, Kansas. Devin Braswell was accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon. Braswell was arrested Nov. 10 and charged a day later for the Oct. 21 killing.
MERRIAM, KS

