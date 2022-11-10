Read full article on original website
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 8, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
Police investigating assault in Woodbury, 1 arrested
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police are working to figure out what led to someone being assaulted Saturday in Woodbury.One person was taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance and another person was arrested. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.
fox9.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide
Police ask that any information be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899, or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury
Police say one person has been hospitalized and another arrested following a shooting in Woodbury. Woodbury Public Safety says the shooting was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, with a victim found with a gunshot wound to the face and neck. The victim was conscious...
cwbradio.com
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
drydenwire.com
High-Speed Chase In Barron County Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Multiple calls, a high-speed chase, and use of a drone and K9, all led to an arrest of an Amery, Wisconsin man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County...
Minneapolis police investigate city's 74th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man died from a shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.Authorities say the man was sitting in a car on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North when a second car pulled up and fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then left the scene.Bystanders pulled the man out of the car, and after attempts at CPR, he was taken to the hospital. He later died at North Memorial.Police say this is the 74th death investigated as a homicide so far this year.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
mygateway.news
Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies
SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
drydenwire.com
4 Criminal Complaints Filed Against 23-Year-Old Man; Charges Include Vehicle Theft, Burglary
(DrydenWire) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Devon Bernstein, age 23, of Cameron, WI, following law enforcement’s investigations into reports of stolen vehicles and a report of a burglary at a property in Cedar Lake Township. The 4 criminal complaints filed against Bernstein state that the violations occurred throughout July and August 2022.
Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.
Charges: Man had been harassing ex-girlfriend days prior to her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is facing charges Thursday for his involvement in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old child earlier this week in Brooklyn Park.Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, one of five people arrested for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.Police say McKeever had told her boyfriend Monday that Haynes had been following her and had seen someone she knew to be friends with Haynes around the apartment complex....
fox9.com
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
fox9.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
