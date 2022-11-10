Stroller recalled after reports of frame breaking with kids inside

There is a new warning for parents about a popular stroller now under recall because of safety concerns.

The Mockingbird single-to-double stroller has been recalled after reports of the frame breaking apart while children were riding inside the product.

We previously told you about CJ Chellin, a mother of two young boys, who experienced the terror firsthand.

“The whole stroller just snapped in half,” said Chellin. “I was really scared.”

New data from the nonprofit group Consumer Reports said there were at least 138 reports of cracked frames and eight reports of kids getting hurt from the stroller.

Now the company along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have issued the recall.

“The reporting that you have done and others have done has helped identify this,” said Alexander Hoehn-Saric, CPSC Chair. “We’re glad that the company is announcing with us a recall. There are about 150,000 of them out there and I really urge consumers who have them to stop using them until they get the fix, until they can make these strollers safe.”

A spokesperson for Mockingbird told us they have gotten some reports from customers about cracks in the frame and said in part: “While the likelihood of this happening is low, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our customers and their children, and in this case, we determined a voluntary recall was the best way to uphold that commitment.”

CPSC said the company will be contacting all known customers who bought these strollers.

You can also contact the company if you are one of the previous purchasers to make sure you get a free frame reinforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group