Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
Make-A-Wish holds Wine and Wishes event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Make-A-Wish held its Wine and Wishes event on Friday night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. 12 News meteorologist Michelle Muscatello was the emcee at the event, which featured locally made wine, craft beer and spirits, and a silent auction. All of the proceeds went to Make-A-Wish Rhode Island and […]
Community Focus: VA Officer John Loughlin
VA Public Affairs Officer John Loughlin joined 12 News at 4 this Veterans Day to discuss the biggest challenges facing local veterans and what they might not know about the PACT Act.
ABC6.com
Several Veterans Day events being held across Southern New England
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Several events will be held across Southern New England Friday, saluting active-duty military members and veterans. In North Kingstown, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., which can be viewed along West Maine and Brown streets through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road.
RI veteran turns to model trains for comfort
It's a hobby that has always kept Robert Urquhart going, even when he was younger.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
newportthisweek.com
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
Turnto10.com
2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
ABC6.com
Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31 year old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. Fall River police responded to the stabbing at 9:20 p.m., in the area of Hope Street. Police say when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his...
rinewstoday.com
GriefSPEAK: May we all have just a little more time – Mari Nardolillo Dias
Travis prayed for more time, as did his family. A fifty-something year old man, vital, athletic and very religious had a backache that he attributed to an overabundance of tennis and golf. He visited an orthopedist, expecting to have a CAT scan and a referral to physical therapy. He worked out in his mind how he could fit PT sessions twice a week around his busy schedule.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Swansea Animal Shelter to Host Craft & Vendor Fair to Help Their Beloved Animals
On Saturday, November 12th, the Town of Swansea Animal Shelter will host its second annual Craft/Vendor Fair to bring the community together and help raise funds for the shelter. “Last year was really successful, so we decided to do it again,” said Lisa White, the animal control officer, and shelter...
fallriverreporter.com
25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off in Newport Harbor
Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as they kick off the holiday season this month. All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we all sail into the most wonderful time of the year.
Comments / 0