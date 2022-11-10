ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Make-A-Wish holds Wine and Wishes event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Make-A-Wish held its Wine and Wishes event on Friday night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. 12 News meteorologist Michelle Muscatello was the emcee at the event, which featured locally made wine, craft beer and spirits, and a silent auction. All of the proceeds went to Make-A-Wish Rhode Island and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Several Veterans Day events being held across Southern New England

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Several events will be held across Southern New England Friday, saluting active-duty military members and veterans. In North Kingstown, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., which can be viewed along West Maine and Brown streets through Wickford Village to Boston Neck Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12

Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31 year old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. Fall River police responded to the stabbing at 9:20 p.m., in the area of Hope Street. Police say when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his...
FALL RIVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

GriefSPEAK: May we all have just a little more time – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Travis prayed for more time, as did his family. A fifty-something year old man, vital, athletic and very religious had a backache that he attributed to an overabundance of tennis and golf. He visited an orthopedist, expecting to have a CAT scan and a referral to physical therapy. He worked out in his mind how he could fit PT sessions twice a week around his busy schedule.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off in Newport Harbor

Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as they kick off the holiday season this month. All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we all sail into the most wonderful time of the year.
NEWPORT, RI

