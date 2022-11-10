ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fact check: Arizona governor's race between Lake, Hobbs too early to call as of Nov. 9

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zog0Q_0j6EzIP200

The claim: Kari Lake won Arizona's gubernatorial race as of Nov. 9

Days after the 2022 midterm election, Arizona voters are still waiting to see whether Republican Kari Lake or Democrat Katie Hobbs will serve as their next governor. But a social media post claims the high-profile race between the former Fox 10 News anchor and Arizona's current secretary of state is already over.

"Kari Lake wins in Arizona!" reads a Nov. 9 Facebook post that was shared more than 60 times in less than a day.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY assesses claims based on what is true and known at the time they were made. That makes this claim false. No winner was declared in the Arizona race as of Nov. 9 as the totals remained close and only 70% of ballots had been counted. Hobbs had a slight lead over Lake at that point.

The user who shared the claim could not be reached for comment.

Race too early to call as of Nov. 9

The Associated Press, which has called elections since 1848, reported on the same day the post was made that the race was "too early to call."

The outlet reported that as of Nov. 9, 70% of the votes had been tallied and Hobbs held a razor-thin lead with 50.3% of the vote compared to Lake's 49.7%. Less than 14,000 votes separated the candidates.

Other outlets, including NBC, CNN and Fox News, have also not called the race for Lake.

The Arizona Republic reported there were more than 600,000 ballots across the state that still had to be processed and counted as of Nov. 9. More batches of results were expected to be released daily until all the votes were tallied.

Fact check:Posts wrongly link pre-election testing glitch in Arizona to election fraud

If either Lake or Hobbs wins by a margin of less than half a percentage point, a new state law would automatically trigger a recount, according to The Arizona Republic. The recount, however, could not begin until after the Dec. 5 canvass of election results and other procedural steps. That means an official winner may not be declared until late December, the outlet reported.

Experts previously told USA TODAY that the increased use of mail-in and absentee voting has made it harder to make early, unofficial calls in elections. Ahead of the midterm election, officials in Arizona and other states said the counting process could take several days and urged voters to have patience as results are tallied, as reported by The Washington Post.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Lake won Arizona's gubernatorial race as of Nov. 9. The Associated Press reported the race was too early to call at that point, and other outlets had also not declared a winner. As of Nov. 9, Hobbs had a slight lead over Lake, with 70% of ballots counted.

Our fact-check sources:

  • CNN, accessed Nov. 10, Governor: Arizona
  • Fox News, accessed Nov. 10, 2022 Arizona Election Results
  • NBC News, accessed Nov. 10, Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
  • The Arizona Republic, Nov. 10, Arizona's highest-profile races still up for grabs as vote counting continues
  • The Associated Press, Nov. 9, Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor
  • The Associated Press, Nov. 9, Election results for Arizona's gubernatorial race
  • The Washington Post, Nov. 7, Election officials fear counting delays will help fuel claims of fraud
  • USA TODAY, Nov. 7, Fact check: Counting votes routinely takes days after polls close, sometimes weeks
  • The Arizona Republic, Nov. 6, Election results in December? Change to automatic recounts could prolong final outcomes in Arizona

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

Comments / 123

AP_001284.7a674179cc874fa88eee7b6ed51e7ff0.1833
3d ago

Remember people Katie Hobbs is in charge of election’s, now look at this mess we’re in, imagine her as Governor! God help us. What an embarrassment for Arizona again!

Reply(14)
90
Gregory Leake
3d ago

it amazing that the same states that had Trouble in 2020 and no 😈🚫voter Fraud 🔙🔙 and Florida 🙏 has been done for Two days , Remember Joe said two days ago that the Democratic party will win no 😈🚫 matter ⁉️ What 😈⁉️ It takes 🚫🚫✅ But at least There's no Voter Fraud 🔙🔙🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭 Wake up America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏♥️

Reply
39
WhatEver
3d ago

Democrats need more time to make sure all corruption is properly covered up before announcement. As they know they have to hide it a little bit so as to not make leftist judges look too bad when they end investigation from the start.

Reply(7)
57
Related
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona election results not expected until next week as trailing Kari Lake ‘100% confident’ in governor win

Election officials are continuing to tally up thousands of ballots in Arizona before unofficial results in key races can be determined.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has a slight lead against Republican former news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor, but there are roughly 622,455 ballots left to be counted.The majority of those, about 400,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates. Those ballots must first be processed before they...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
MESA, AZ
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

673K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy