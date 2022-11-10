ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 in Orlando electrocuted by power line downed during Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies say

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Power lines are pictured in a Venice neighborhood in this file photo from 2021. Two people in an Orlando neighborhood were electrocuted Thursday when they came into a contact with a downed power line as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. [ MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

Two people in Orlando were electrocuted by a downed live power line Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through the area, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in the Conway neighborhood and found a man unresponsive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The man came into contact with a live power line after he got out of his vehicle and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A woman traveling with the man was also shocked and taken to a local hospital, where she died, the post said.

The post did not identify the people.

“We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” the post said. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately. Anyone who sees downed power lines or any other hazard is urged to call 911 so we can work with our partners to address the danger.”

The deaths appear to be the first reported fatalities linked to Nicole, which made landfall Thursday morning as a hurricane and moved across the Florida peninsula.

