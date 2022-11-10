Read full article on original website
AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike
Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts.
Poland puts military on alert after reported Russia strike
Poland put its military on heightened readiness Tuesday after Russian missiles reportedly landed inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
