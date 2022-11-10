ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
MCCOLL, SC
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

