NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022

The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20

After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 3 girls soccer title game

Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 3 title game this fall. Madeline Kellogg, Ramapo, Sr. The senior made two save in penalty kicks to give Ramapo, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, the edge in the shootout, 6-5, after a wild 3-3 draw with Cherry Hill West. Kellogg made a mistake at the end of regulation and was carded for taking a player out in the box. That led to a game-tying score that sent the Group 3 final into extra time. She came back and redeemed herself in penalty kicks though. First, she stopped a shot that would have won the game for Cherry Hill West. Then, two round later, she made another save to end the game and bring the title home for Ramapo.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title

Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
RUMSON, NJ
