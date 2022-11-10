Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 3 title game this fall. Madeline Kellogg, Ramapo, Sr. The senior made two save in penalty kicks to give Ramapo, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, the edge in the shootout, 6-5, after a wild 3-3 draw with Cherry Hill West. Kellogg made a mistake at the end of regulation and was carded for taking a player out in the box. That led to a game-tying score that sent the Group 3 final into extra time. She came back and redeemed herself in penalty kicks though. First, she stopped a shot that would have won the game for Cherry Hill West. Then, two round later, she made another save to end the game and bring the title home for Ramapo.

16 HOURS AGO