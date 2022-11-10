Read full article on original website
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022
The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20
After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
High school football scoreboard: Sectional finals, third round across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football public sectional final and non-public quarterfinal games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Saturday North 1, Group 1...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 3 girls soccer title game
Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 3 title game this fall. Madeline Kellogg, Ramapo, Sr. The senior made two save in penalty kicks to give Ramapo, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, the edge in the shootout, 6-5, after a wild 3-3 draw with Cherry Hill West. Kellogg made a mistake at the end of regulation and was carded for taking a player out in the box. That led to a game-tying score that sent the Group 3 final into extra time. She came back and redeemed herself in penalty kicks though. First, she stopped a shot that would have won the game for Cherry Hill West. Then, two round later, she made another save to end the game and bring the title home for Ramapo.
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
NFL Week 10 Picks: Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles: Will Taylor Heinicke play the role of spoiler?
What can you do when you have 11 days off between games? That is the situation the Eagles (8-0) have had to navigate as they prepare to take on the Washington Commanders (4-5) for the second time this season, this time at Lincoln Financial Field. Entering the game as the...
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
VOTE HERE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: Nov. 14
Stanton swimmer Mehdi Elaoufir is the Florida Times-Union's 11th Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5. The senior swimmer won the Region 1-2A championship in the boys 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle. ...
Girls soccer photos: Ramapo vs. Cherry Hill West in Group 3 Final, Nov. 13, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Three stars of the match: Girls volleyball Non-Public B finals, Lodi Immaculate vs. Morris Catholic
Lodi Immaculate, ranked No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down Morris Catholic 25-20, 25-21 to sweep the Non-Public B championship. The Blue Wolves finish the season with a 23-3 as champs, capping a four-match straight-set win streak in the postseason. First Star: Anasatsia Pesantes, Lodi Immaculate.
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Girls volleyball: Immaculate Heart completes dream season in Non-Public A championship
Note: This story will be updated with photos and quotes. Immaculate Heart returns the top. In a rematch of last season’s group championship, the two top-ranked teams in the state squared off in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament Non-Public A title match on Sunday at Franklin High School.
Under the leadership of two female coaches, Mendham boys soccer is on the rise
As head coach Lindsay Schartner reflected on Mendham’s 2022 season, her focus wasn’t just on its heartbreaking loss to Robbinsville in the Group 3 title game, but on how much she will miss coaching this group of players. “Our senior leadership was truly some of the most phenomenal...
WATCH: Rutgers Prep celebrates winning Non-Public B girls soccer championship
Rutgers Prep, No. 20 in NJ.com Top 20, got revenge on Sunday, knocking off No 6 DePaul, 3-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Non-Public B final. It was the second state title for Rutgers Prep in the last four years. UNC commit Melina Rebimbas scored twice and sophomore Addison Halpern hit the...
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Singleton, Jenkins step out of Marshall shadow to lift Weequahic to N2,G1 title
Weequahic head coach Brian Logan doesn’t claim to know everything, but he was certain of this one thing based upon Rashawn Marshall’s monstrous running game last week in the sectional semifinals:. “I knew coming off that game (Marshall rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs against Butler) that Cedar...
