Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 a.m. EST
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy. NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX, an affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run, but the deal fell through. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted nationally in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. He joined fellow Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the winner’s circle on Friday. Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson. Horsford’s district stretching from Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas all the way to the Utah state line has changed hands between parties the past decade. Peters, a war veteran, lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020. He had aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.
FOX 28 Spokane
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
A batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto a 5,000-vote lead late Saturday that The Associated Press determined she would not relinquish. With more ballots still to be counted in that part of the state likely to favor her as well, the AP deemed that lead enough that Republican Adam Laxalt could not catch up. Cortez Masto’s win along with Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory late Friday in his reelection bid in Arizona effectively keeps the U.S. Senate in Democrats’ hands.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:08 p.m. EST
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month’s Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.
Comments / 0