How not to be towed – Check out which streets to avoid for the Richmond Marathon here

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the 2022 Richmond Marathon snaking its way across a 26-mile path around Richmond, drivers can bet there will be changes to their normal commutes.

Numerous “No Parking” zones and street closures will be in effect from Friday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 12. The Richmond Police Department is warning the public that cars parked along “No Parking” zones will be towed at the owner’s expense. The city will begin towing cars parked along the race course starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

Road Closures

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday

  • Tredegar Street from 5 th to 7 th Streets.
  • 5 th Street from CoStar entrance to Tredegar Street.

4 a.m. – 9 a.m. Saturday

  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound) between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue.
  • West Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Allen Avenue.

4 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday

  • Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 10 th Street.
  • Grove Avenue (Westbound) between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street.
  • Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road.
  • Monument Avenue (Westbound) between North Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street.
  • North Mulberry Street between West Broad and West Grace Streets.
  • River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road.
  • Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue.

4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday

  • Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park.
  • Brookland Parkway (both sides) between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road.
  • Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue.
  • Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road.

4 a.m. – noon Saturday

  • Longview Drive between Scottview Dr. and Wallowa Road.
  • North 6 th Street between East Broad and Grace Streets.
  • Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive.
  • Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive.
  • Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive.
  • Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue.

4 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday

  • Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and West Main Street.
  • Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge.
  • Forest Hill Avenue (Westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue.
  • Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue.
  • Semmes Avenue (Westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue.

4 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday

  • West Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday

  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road.
  • Brook Road (Southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street.
  • East Franklin Street between North 2 nd and North 6 th Streets.
  • Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads.
  • Hermitage Road (Northbound) between North Laburnum and Pope Avenue.
  • North 3 rd Street between East Broad and Main Streets.
  • North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street.
  • Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads.

4 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday

  • Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North 4 th Street.

4 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday

  • 5 th Street between East Grace and Bragg Streets.
  • Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2 nd Street connector.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday

  • South 5 th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets.
  • South 5 th Street between Byrd and Bragg Streets.
  • Tredegar Street between South 7 th Street and Brown’s Island/2 nd Street Connector.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, pedestrians will have police assistance available to cross several streets when deemed safe.

Saturday Pedestrian Street Crossings

  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Monument Avenue
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Park Avenue/Patterson Avenue
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Grove Avenue
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Kensington Avenue
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Robin Hood Road
  • Hermitage Road at Westwood Avenue
  • Hermitage Road at West Laburnum Avenue
  • Brook Road at West Laburnum Avenue
  • Brook Road at Westwood Avenue
  • Brook Road at Brookland Parkway
  • Brook Road at Overbrook Road
  • Lombardy Street at West Leigh Street
  • Monument Avenue at North Thompson Street
  • Monument Avenue at North Hamilton Street
  • Monument Avenue at Malvern Avenue
  • Grove Avenue at Libbie Avenue
  • Forest Hill Avenue at Westover Hills Boulevard
  • South Belvidere Street at Spring Street
  • South Belvidere Street at Idlewood Avenue
  • South Belvidere Street at West Canal Street
  • South Belvidere Street at West Cary Street
