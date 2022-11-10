ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash

Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TABC investigating Tyler bar in Smith County Sheriff's Deputy death

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bar is under investigation for its alleged role in a drunk driving crash that killed a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was standing outside his car during a traffic stop when he was hit and killed over the summer. Investigators say the driver had just left the Where's Rufus Sports Bar off of South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
CBS19

Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Nichols granted pretrial release

TYLER, Texas — A Longview man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from pretrial detention after 20 months, in advance of a Nov. 22 hearing to discuss the terms of his release from prison. Ryan Nichols was ordered released...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

New podcast focuses on infamous 1992 East Texas disappearance

TYLER, Texas — Ferguson was 12 when Wilson, a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior, left work at a video store in downtown Gilmer on the night of Jan. 5, 1992. She was never seen again. Her body has never been found, and no one has ever been convicted of her disappearance and death.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital

UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Bullard Main Street to be closed this week

TYLER, Texas — Beginning Monday Nov. 14, Main Street will be under construction and will be closed until the end of the week, The City of Bullard announced. The city encourages drivers to pay close attention to traffic/detour signs indicating lane closures and to remain cautious of construction workers while traveling.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

CBS19

Wood County constable accused of using excessive force; he denies committing any crime

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A federal grand jury indicted a Wood County constable on accusations of ordering his police dog to bite a person who was not threatening. The indictment states on July 25, Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Jason Smith, 46, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat, which resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force

