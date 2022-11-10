Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO