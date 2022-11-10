Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash
Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
1 hospitalized, 2 in custody following shooting in Gun Barrel City
TYLER, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to Meadow Lake drive after a report of shots fired at approximately 1:45 am. According to GBCPD, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Approximately 2:00 am, A male and female suspect were taken into custody...
TABC investigating Tyler bar in Smith County Sheriff's Deputy death
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bar is under investigation for its alleged role in a drunk driving crash that killed a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was standing outside his car during a traffic stop when he was hit and killed over the summer. Investigators say the driver had just left the Where's Rufus Sports Bar off of South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Nichols granted pretrial release
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from pretrial detention after 20 months, in advance of a Nov. 22 hearing to discuss the terms of his release from prison. Ryan Nichols was ordered released...
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
UPDATE: Longview West Loop 281 back open after multiple vehicle crash
UPDATE: West Loop 281 is completely open again and all law enforcement have left the crash scene, according to Longview Police Department. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash near West Loop 281 and HG Mosley Parkway. Traffic on West Loop 281 is only open in […]
New podcast focuses on infamous 1992 East Texas disappearance
TYLER, Texas — Ferguson was 12 when Wilson, a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior, left work at a video store in downtown Gilmer on the night of Jan. 5, 1992. She was never seen again. Her body has never been found, and no one has ever been convicted of her disappearance and death.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Tyler teen sentenced to 12 years for injuring two 13-year-old girls in shooting
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to injuring two teenage girls in a March shooting. Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 2 in the 241st District Court.
Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital
UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver on Highway 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A construction worker has been hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 155, according to DPS. The construction worker was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning, and is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officials with DPS said the driver of the truck […]
Bullard Main Street to be closed this week
TYLER, Texas — Beginning Monday Nov. 14, Main Street will be under construction and will be closed until the end of the week, The City of Bullard announced. The city encourages drivers to pay close attention to traffic/detour signs indicating lane closures and to remain cautious of construction workers while traveling.
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Wood County constable accused of using excessive force; he denies committing any crime
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A federal grand jury indicted a Wood County constable on accusations of ordering his police dog to bite a person who was not threatening. The indictment states on July 25, Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Jason Smith, 46, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat, which resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.
DPS: Kilgore pedestrian stopped in lane, killed after being hit by car
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed after a crash in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck happened on Nov. 3 around 7:20 p.m. in Gregg County on East Goforth Road about one mile east of Kilgore. A 2010 Mazda CX-5 was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and a second vehicle, a 2016 […]
KLTV
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0