Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
click orlando
5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
click orlando
Unsafe Daytona Beach Shores buildings off-limits after Nicole until inspections complete
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – No one will be allowed to access at least 15 condo complexes in Daytona Beach Shores until an inspector deems them safe to enter, according to police. The announcement came Friday after the buildings were evacuated Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of...
click orlando
Sky 6 tours damage done by Nicole to Florida condo buildings
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over Daytona Beach Shores Friday, touring the damage left behind at several condo complexes which were deemed unsafe because of the rapid beach erosion caused by Nicole. The video shows chunks of sea walls ripped away or demolished by the ocean....
click orlando
‘Bigger and better:’ Volusia couple vows to repair badly damaged home after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Myra Parente and her husband said their Wilbur-by-the-Sea home and back deck were once paradise — until the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. “It was gorgeous,” Parente said. But when their seawall collapsed, the ocean washed away their backyard and deck, and left a...
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
Hurricane Nicole Videos Show 'Unreal' Daytona Beach Destruction
Videos of homes that have been washed away as a result of Hurricane Nicole have also begun circulating on social media.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
Several damaged homes dangle precariously along washed out Florida bluff from Hurricane Nicole
Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
flaglerlive.com
Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
click orlando
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
fox13news.com
Florida toddler found dead in retention pond after wandering away from home, deputies say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A three-year-old boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday, has been found dead, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The agency said members of its dive team located the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a nearby retention...
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fugitive captured while ‘engaging in black magic ritual,’ Florida sheriff says
A “black magic ritual” was interrupted when someone called 911 to report a man was behaving unusually and “burning unknown items” behind a Florida shopping mall, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It happened late Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the European Village in Palm...
Comments / 0