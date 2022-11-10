ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

