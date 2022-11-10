ODNR crew sent to gas spill in Trumbull County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are checking on a leak from a gas well in Trumbull County.
Reports of the well along Milligan East Road in Vernon Township leaking oil were taken at about 12:31 p.m. Thursday.Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
A spokesperson from ODNR said a crew was called there along with the well’s owner.
“This afternoon, a small amount of oil from the well misted a field, most of the oil falling into tractor ruts. The leak has been stopped and ODNR and the well operator are on site. Cleanup is underway and is expected to be complete by tonight,” the agency said.
It was noted in the call report that a soybean field is nearby.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0