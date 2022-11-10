ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

ODNR crew sent to gas spill in Trumbull County

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are checking on a leak from a gas well in Trumbull County.

Reports of the well along Milligan East Road in Vernon Township leaking oil were taken at about 12:31 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson from ODNR said a crew was called there along with the well’s owner.

“This afternoon, a small amount of oil from the well misted a field, most of the oil falling into tractor ruts. The leak has been stopped and ODNR and the well operator are on site.  Cleanup is underway and is expected to be complete by tonight,” the agency said.

It was noted in the call report that a soybean field is nearby.

