Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Greene guides West Virginia to 23-20 win over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen what exactly, if anything, West Virginia’s 23-20 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday amounts to. But after Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Mountaineers their first win over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, it’s clear West Virginia still feels it has plenty to play for down the stretch of what’s largely been a disappointing 2022 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato begins the MetroNews pregame coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-6) host Oklahoma (5-4). MetroNews Gameday radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56

PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU cutting budget as projected tuition and fees miss mark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is reporting a revenue shortfall of $14.5 million linked to a decrease in the retention rates for freshmen and upperclassmen. The shortfall and response along with other topics were discussed during Friday’s WVU Board of Governors meeting in Morgantown. WVU Chief Financial...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Prosecutor: No clear motive in Weirton double murder case

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Hancock County Prosecutor Steven Dragisich says there is no clear motive as to why a teenager killed his mother and sister two years ago in their Weirton home. Connor Crowe’s case was transferred to adult status and last week he entered guilty pleas to two counts...
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

