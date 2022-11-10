MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen what exactly, if anything, West Virginia’s 23-20 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday amounts to. But after Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Mountaineers their first win over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, it’s clear West Virginia still feels it has plenty to play for down the stretch of what’s largely been a disappointing 2022 season.

