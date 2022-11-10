Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
Metro News
Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
Metro News
Greene guides West Virginia to 23-20 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen what exactly, if anything, West Virginia’s 23-20 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday amounts to. But after Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Mountaineers their first win over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, it’s clear West Virginia still feels it has plenty to play for down the stretch of what’s largely been a disappointing 2022 season.
Metro News
Follow along: Mountaineers top Sooners 23-20 on Legg’s 25-yard field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is 2-11 all-time against Oklahoma, but 0-9 since entering the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The two teams did not play in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season. The Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) are ensured of a losing season without a victory today, while the Sooners (5-4,...
Metro News
Struggling Mountaineers in search of first win over Oklahoma since joining Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Not since Neal Brown’s first season as West Virginia’s head coach in 2019 have the Mountaineers lost four straight games. To avoid doing so in 2022, West Virginia will need to do something it’s yet to in nine tries as a member of the Big 12 Conference — beat Oklahoma.
Metro News
Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato begins the MetroNews pregame coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-6) host Oklahoma (5-4). MetroNews Gameday radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
Metro News
West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
Metro News
Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
Metro News
Photo gallery: Wheeling Central Catholic defeats Man, 41-7
WHEELING, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Wheeling Central Catholic’s 41-7 win over Man in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. (Photo gallery courtesy of Robert Ovies Sports Photography)
Metro News
No shortage of excitement for Weir as Red Riders prep for first playoff game in 4 years
When Weir takes on Roane County in a Class AA first-round playoff game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, it’ll mark the Red Riders’ first postseason appearance since 2018 when they advanced to a state semifinal. That was the last of six consecutive playoff-qualifying seasons and the final time Weir...
Metro News
Greenbrier West rides dominant defensive effort to 35-0 win over South Harrison
CHARMCO, W.Va. — Controlling the line of scrimmage was always going to be imperative in Friday night’s Class A playoff game between No. 8 Greenbrier West and No. 9 South Harrison. With steady rainfall in Charmco throughout the evening and much of the game, it became even more...
Metro News
Highlights: Wheeling Central Catholic advances to quarterfinals with 41-7 win over Man
WHEELING, W.Va. — Highlights from Wheeling Central Catholic’s 41-7 win over Man in the Class A opening round. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Metro News
WVU cutting budget as projected tuition and fees miss mark
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is reporting a revenue shortfall of $14.5 million linked to a decrease in the retention rates for freshmen and upperclassmen. The shortfall and response along with other topics were discussed during Friday’s WVU Board of Governors meeting in Morgantown. WVU Chief Financial...
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Metro News
Prosecutor: No clear motive in Weirton double murder case
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Hancock County Prosecutor Steven Dragisich says there is no clear motive as to why a teenager killed his mother and sister two years ago in their Weirton home. Connor Crowe’s case was transferred to adult status and last week he entered guilty pleas to two counts...
Metro News
Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
Metro News
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
DAVIS, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County say they are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in last week’s general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads,...
Comments / 0