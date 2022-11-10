Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 10 vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing their second consecutive home game against an AFC South opponent. This time they’ll get to match up against former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville is coming off a come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders, while...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor
There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 10: Seahawks @ Bucs, Vikings @ Bills, Cowboys @ Packers, Chargers @ 49ers
Neil Reynolds was joined by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson to make their Week 10 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to this...
Vikings Starter Hits the Shelf Indefinitely
The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a prolonged slate of good health in 2022, aside from injuries to rookie Lewis Cine and tight end Irv Smith. But that ended on Saturday as third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve, signaling an absence of at least four games. The Vikings...
Vikings Look to Solve an Old-School Puzzle
We are now halfway into a season where the Minnesota Vikings cleaned house and went for a philosophy change. Gone is the old-school head coach with a defensive background. In is an offensive-minded Kevin O’Connell with an aptitude for progressive thinking. On Sunday, however, Minnesota will need to solve a former puzzle.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury
Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on Ryan Tannehill’s injury status for Titans vs. Broncos
Ryan Tannehill may have returned to practice ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the Denver Broncos, but head coach Mike Vrabel is still uncertain if the veteran QB will be available in time for Sunday’s game. While Tannehill was a full participant during Thursday’s practice, he was limited...
FOX Sports
Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'
We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0