ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB

Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor

There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
GEORGIA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Starter Hits the Shelf Indefinitely

The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a prolonged slate of good health in 2022, aside from injuries to rookie Lewis Cine and tight end Irv Smith. But that ended on Saturday as third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve, signaling an absence of at least four games. The Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Look to Solve an Old-School Puzzle

We are now halfway into a season where the Minnesota Vikings cleaned house and went for a philosophy change. Gone is the old-school head coach with a defensive background. In is an offensive-minded Kevin O’Connell with an aptitude for progressive thinking. On Sunday, however, Minnesota will need to solve a former puzzle.
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
The Spun

Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
FOX Sports

Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'

We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

