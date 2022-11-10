Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL World Not Happy With Kirk Cousins' Performance Today
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have played like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for most of the 2022 season. Today is different, though. Cousins and the Vikings are looking pretty bad against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Cousins, especially, has had some throws he'd like to have back.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Career Admission
Erin Andrews is currently on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers game. The longtime sports reporter has been one of the voices of FOX's No. 1 NFL game of the week for several years now. However, she started her career in the college football world. Andrews...
NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League. Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker
Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'
The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver. After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter. "It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately." "Hackett needs to...
Look: The NFLPA Is Calling For Significant Field Change
The NFLPA called for the league to replace all slit-film turf immediately. NFLPA President JC Tretter penned a letter shared Saturday imploring the NFL to ban slit firm, currently used by seven teams at six stadiums. He cited a higher rate of non-contact and lower-body injuries on the surface than on monofilament and dual-fiber turf.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Guy Fieri Video
The Las Vegas Raiders had a special guest on the sideline before today's game. None other than celebrity restauranteur and television host Guy Fieri was walking around at field level at Allegiant Stadium as his beloved Raiders got ready to play the Indianapols Colts. "The Mayor of Flavortown is in...
NFL World Is Furious With DK Metcalf Penalty Call
NFL fans want referees to call penalties when they're deserved, but they don't want them to get too involved in the game. Many believe the refs got too involved in the game on Sunday morning. Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for conduct with...
Video: Ohio State-On-Ohio State Crime In NFL Sunday
Justin Fields is finding his NFL footing, but a former Ohio State teammate made a huge play at his expense. During the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC North showdown, the Chicago Bears quarterback made a wobbly throw under pressure. Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah picked him off and went to the house for a touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Thomas' Cryptic Message
Is Michael Thomas unhappy with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning?. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star, who's dealt with injuries for the past couple of seasons, posted a cryptic message on social media this morning. It could be a shot at the Saints. Thomas responded to a tweet...
