county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Runaway, Nov. 8, Iroquois Lane, GPD. A 15-year-old boy was entered into NCIC...
county17.com
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 4, Sage Valley Junior High, GPD. A 12-year-old male was cited...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/10/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 10:. At 3:22 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 6:18 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 6:23 a.m. to Kristan Avenue for an...
county17.com
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Obituaries: Pope; Overby
James Ray Pope: August 15, 1944 — November 4, 2022. Memorial service for James Pope will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2022, at Living Rock Church 2801 Antler RD. Gillette Wy 82718. James Ray Pope passed away November 4, 2022 at 9:53 a.m. He was surrounded...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming’s Outlaw: The Sundance Kid
Sundance’s Trial in the original Crook County Courthouse, inside the Crook County Museum (Vannoy Photo) According to most accounts, in November, 1908, Wyoming’s most famous outlaws, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, were reportedly killed in a gun battle in South America. But no one knows for sure.
county17.com
Library board to discuss Nov. 21 whether to move meetings to later time
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors Board Chair Sage Bear said she’s working to get the meetings scheduled at a later time in the evening. Currently, the board holds its regular monthly board meetings at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month,...
county17.com
Vision 2040 workshop draws crowd, ideas for Gillette’s future
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The future of Gillette was at hand Thursday night at the Gillette College Technical Education Center as residents, public employees, and city officials gathered to discuss ideas for the next 20 years. The Nov. 10 idea was simple, to build on the results of a community...
county17.com
Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association to hold 75th anniversary finals rodeo
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and its finals rodeo will take place Nov. 18 to 20 at CAM-PLEX in Gillette. Rodeo performances begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 1 p.m. Nov. 20. There will be dances Nov. 18 and 19 featuring Dakota Country following the rodeo performances.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
county17.com
City Council to consider increasing City Administrator’s annual salary to $190K
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will consider giving City Administrator Hyun Kim a $20,000 raise during their next meeting, which would bring his annual salary to $190,000. The raise comes as a result of a recently concluded performance review for Kim, the results of which warrant an...
county17.com
Simonson, Carsrud maintain seats on Gillette City Council
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar faces on the Gillette City Council next year according to the unofficial results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. Councilwoman Tricia Simonson, representing Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councilman Timothy Carsrud held on to their seats, beating...
county17.com
Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Energy, joy abundant in Gillette children’s production of ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The magic of the story of Peter Pan was present not only onstage in Steele Music Studio Productions‘ “Peter Pan Jr.” performance tonight, but also off of it, even before the musical began, with the energy and joy of the children involved. Campbell...
