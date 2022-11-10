Entering Saturday, 163 District 11 football championships had been awarded since 1984. Only seven of those titles, however, were earned since Executive Education played its first football game. The Raptors claimed their first D-11 crown on Saturday with a dramatic 32-29 victory over Catasauqua at Whitehall High School. Senior quarterback...

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO