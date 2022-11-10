Read full article on original website
Find out when the locals play: Updated MIAA fall sports state semifinal schedule
The MIAA playoffs are entering the state semifinals, and several Central Mass. team are still alive. Here's the latest schedule on the road to a state championship. The football schedule will be released Monday morning. Football ...
Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua
Entering Saturday, 163 District 11 football championships had been awarded since 1984. Only seven of those titles, however, were earned since Executive Education played its first football game. The Raptors claimed their first D-11 crown on Saturday with a dramatic 32-29 victory over Catasauqua at Whitehall High School. Senior quarterback...
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild high-scoring win over Randolph
Saturday in Clinton Township, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 championship, 49-35.
