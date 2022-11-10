ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
GILLETTE, WY
Vision 2040 workshop draws crowd, ideas for Gillette’s future

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The future of Gillette was at hand Thursday night at the Gillette College Technical Education Center as residents, public employees, and city officials gathered to discuss ideas for the next 20 years. The Nov. 10 idea was simple, to build on the results of a community...
GILLETTE, WY
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/10/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 10:. At 3:22 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 6:18 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 6:23 a.m. to Kristan Avenue for an...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Wyoming’s Outlaw: The Sundance Kid

Sundance’s Trial in the original Crook County Courthouse, inside the Crook County Museum (Vannoy Photo) According to most accounts, in November, 1908, Wyoming’s most famous outlaws, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, were reportedly killed in a gun battle in South America. But no one knows for sure.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
GILLETTE, WY
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼

GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

