West Virginia has over 1 million worth of unclaimed property

State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October, continuing a strong trend of returns.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

“We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with their lost money – and these continued strong returns show those efforts are working,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Office’s Unclaimed Property Division paid out 1,670 claims totaling $1,126,942 during the month of October.

“In September, when we launched the West Virginia Cash Now program, we had our highest amount of returns ever, and this month we’ve kept that momentum going,” Treasurer Moore said. “With inflation still running high and Christmas right around the corner, people need every dollar they can get these days. That’s why we encourage everyone to visit our website, www.wvtreasury.com , to search to see if we’re holding any unclaimed funds in their name.”

Treasurer Moore’s Office has been returning record-breaking amounts of unclaimed funds in recent months. The Office returned $18.6 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30 – the highest yearly total in state history. September’s $5.3 million in returns , boosted by the launch of the Cash Now program , was the highest monthly total in state history.

Treasurer Moore said his Office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com today to search and see if they have funds to claim.

More information about the Cash Now program is available at www.wvcashnow.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.