LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A clean sweep for Republicans in statewide races, with incumbents and other candidates winning by substantial margins. At the top of the ballot, Governor Ron DeSantis returns to Tallahassee for another four-year term. Coming off a 33,000-vote margin in 2018 to defeat Democrat Andrew Gillum, the governor racked up 4.6 million votes in an easy win over former Governor and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. The 1.5 million-vote margin underscoring his 59%-41% win over Crist, who was governor in 2007-2011, as a Republican.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO