NBC 29 News
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV. We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots. “It takes a couple of...
fredericksburg.today
Mary Washington Healthcare Graduate Medical Education program earns accreditations
Mary Washington Healthcare Graduate Medical Education program earns accreditations. Mary Washington Healthcare’s (MWHC) new Graduate Medical Education (GME) program has earned accreditations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for internal medicine and family medicine specialties. Medical interns and residents accepted into MWHC’s GME program will begin...
rewind1051.com
Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health
A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s ROTC to honor veterans with 24-hour vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s ROTC cadets and midshipmen are inviting the community to come out to honor veterans this coming week. A 24-hour vigil will get underway at the McIntire Amphitheatre at 3:30 p.m. Monday, November 14. The event is to remember all prisoners of war and those missing in action.
NBC 29 News
UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022. The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations. Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour. Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.
NBC 29 News
Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosts its annual Commemorating the African American Military Experience Event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosted its annual commemoration event to honor African American veterans and educate the community on their stories. “Our mission as a Veterans Committee is to get the untold story out about the segregated union,” said Stanley Thomas. Thomas says...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
NBC 29 News
CBIC Tech Tour brings Charlottesville-Albemarle Co. students on excursion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) Tech Tour is underway November 11. The annual event introduces Charlottesville and Albemarle County school students to the technology field. North Fork in northern Albemarle County and Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted more than 300 students divided into groups, during...
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
theriver953.com
VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
NBC 29 News
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need. Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.
‘Unite the Right’ white supremacists buy Twitter verification
Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, two white supremacists responsible for racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville in 2017, have regained Twitter verification under new rules instituted by CEO Elon Musk.
Augusta Free Press
To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen
If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
NBC12
Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan. The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Feedback on the plan...
