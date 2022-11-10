It Could Be Cheaper to Dine Out on Thanksgiving This Year as CPI ‘Food at Home' Prices Soar

Read full article on original website
Related
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meet a Couple Who Bought 19 Properties in 4 Years, Retired at 40 and Built a Net Worth of $1.5 Million
Debbie Emick remembers the moment that changed her outlook on money forever. In 2014, shortly after she and her husband, Chris, had welcomed their second daughter into the world, Debbie received bad news: Symptoms of a chronic illness discovered in 2012 were worsening. Nevertheless, she was determined to hold on her career as an elementary school teacher and continue to earn income to help support her young family.
Comments / 0