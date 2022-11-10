Read full article on original website
Related
Trading in Your Driver's License for a REAL ID? You'll Need 5 Forms of Identification
If you're a frequent domestic air traveler, you may want to soon consider replacing your Illinois driver's license with an Illinois REAL ID. However, the process comes with a good amount of paperwork. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to...
2022 Illinois Election Results
Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above.
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
CNET
Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why
The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in Missouri and Illinois?
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
USPS Suspends Service In These 3 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Question 4: Voters opt to keep law allowing immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses
The law takes effect on July 1. Massachusetts will keep a controversial law allowing residents to receive driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status, voters decided Tuesday. With more than 87% of precincts reporting and 53.6% of the votes in favor, the Associated Press declared victory for the “yes”...
travelnoire.com
For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot
It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November
(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Maryland. An Oklahoma...
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Missouri's Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
JB Pritzker v. Darren Bailey Results
Results Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey
Here's Where Legal Drugs Are on the Ballot
Five U.S. states could legalize recreational weed and another state could legalize psychedelics after Tuesday’s midterm, which would make cannabis legal in about half the country. Adult-use cannabis is on the ballot in Missouri, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas. All five states currently have medical cannabis—if they...
CNET
Election Day 2022: These 5 States Could Legalize Marijuana
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in five states today. If all the referendums pass, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota would join the 19 states that have already approved adult-use cannabis. (A Oklahoma referendum failed to make it on the ballot in time, but will be the subject of a special election in March 2023.)
Up to $6,700 could be coming to you in stimulus money
Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?. It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
iheart.com
Mass. Question 4 Passes, Undocumented Immigrant License Law Will Stay
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The majority of Massachusetts residents voted in favor of Question Four, giving the legislature the go-ahead to enact a law that would grant undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver's license or learner's permit— as long as they meet all other requirements. The Associated Press called the question early Wednesday afternoon, saying just over 53.5% of Massachusetts voters wanted to keep the law.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3