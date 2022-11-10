ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why

The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnoire.com

For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
ILLINOIS STATE
Vice

Here's Where Legal Drugs Are on the Ballot

Five U.S. states could legalize recreational weed and another state could legalize psychedelics after Tuesday’s midterm, which would make cannabis legal in about half the country. Adult-use cannabis is on the ballot in Missouri, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas. All five states currently have medical cannabis—if they...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Election Day 2022: These 5 States Could Legalize Marijuana

Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in five states today. If all the referendums pass, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota would join the 19 states that have already approved adult-use cannabis. (A Oklahoma referendum failed to make it on the ballot in time, but will be the subject of a special election in March 2023.)
MISSOURI STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $6,700 could be coming to you in stimulus money

Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?. It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.
iheart.com

Mass. Question 4 Passes, Undocumented Immigrant License Law Will Stay

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The majority of Massachusetts residents voted in favor of Question Four, giving the legislature the go-ahead to enact a law that would grant undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver's license or learner's permit— as long as they meet all other requirements. The Associated Press called the question early Wednesday afternoon, saying just over 53.5% of Massachusetts voters wanted to keep the law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy