Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
