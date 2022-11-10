Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
GRPD in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect
Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids.
GRPD: 1 injured, Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are alerting residents of a man on the loose in Muskegon County who they consider armed and dangerous. Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies are advising the public to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle around...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
Fox17
2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot
WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested. The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The boy...
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
Missing, endangered man with Alzheimer’s last seen near Holland, police say
HOLLAND, MI -- A man reported missing and possibly endangered Saturday was last seen near Holland, police said. Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety received a call about 8 a.m. Nov. 12, from the family of 86-year-old Robert Edward Pearce, reporting him as a missing, endangered person. Pearce’s...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.
GRPD: One shot in southwest side of city
Police are investigating after one person was shot in Grand Rapids.
whtc.com
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
WWMTCw
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
