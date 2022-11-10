ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens

STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bedlam Kick Off Time Announced

While both teams aren’t having the season either hoped for, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma is set to kick off in prime time on Saturday night during Week 12 of the college football season. Bedlam will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, making the the second-straight week that...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
GUTHRIE, OK
People

3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
GUTHRIE, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

One injured in Ponca City house fire

PONCA CITY — Ponca City fire crews responded at 5 p.m. to 1406 S. 9th Street for a report of one person trapped in a burning home. According to scanner traffic, 911 operators were instructing the resident to break a window. A neighbor reportedly attempted to assist and the occupant did get out of the home and was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health in good condition.
PONCA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
NEWKIRK, OK
okcfox.com

Enid police warning of phone scammer posing as police officer

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are warning residents of a scammer posing as a member of the Enid Police Department. According to police, an Enid resident was contacted on Monday by a phone scammer in regards to a purchase made on their Amazon account. During the conversation, the scammer threatened to bring in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if the resident didn't remove a large sum of money from their bank account and take it to Walmart, where it would be transferred to the scammer.
ENID, OK
