Tyson Foods to give away 40,000 pounds of chicken in Enid
Tyson Foods is distributing 40,000 pounds of chicken wings and crispy tenderloin chicken fritters at Oakwood Mall in Enid on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
Bedlam Kick Off Time Announced
While both teams aren’t having the season either hoped for, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma is set to kick off in prime time on Saturday night during Week 12 of the college football season. Bedlam will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, making the the second-straight week that...
Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
‘Absolutely helpless situation’: Emotions soar as Guthrie neighborhood recounts fatal boat accident
Three men and an airboat submerged under the Country Club Lake near Midwest Boulevard and Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon and no one resurfaced
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
Stretch Of Highway 51 To Be Named After Late Oklahoma State Booster T. Boone Pickens
A highway will be named after late Oklahoma State booster T. Boone Pickens on Friday. The ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater. State lawmakers designated a stretch of Highway 51 in his honor earlier this year during a legislative session.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
One injured in Ponca City house fire
PONCA CITY — Ponca City fire crews responded at 5 p.m. to 1406 S. 9th Street for a report of one person trapped in a burning home. According to scanner traffic, 911 operators were instructing the resident to break a window. A neighbor reportedly attempted to assist and the occupant did get out of the home and was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health in good condition.
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
Former OK correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.
Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
Enid police warning of phone scammer posing as police officer
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are warning residents of a scammer posing as a member of the Enid Police Department. According to police, an Enid resident was contacted on Monday by a phone scammer in regards to a purchase made on their Amazon account. During the conversation, the scammer threatened to bring in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if the resident didn't remove a large sum of money from their bank account and take it to Walmart, where it would be transferred to the scammer.
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
