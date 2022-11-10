Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Food Shelf Radiothon
Melissa Zula with the Pella Community Food Shelf previews Tuesday’s KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
Families First of Pella Hosting Snapshot Class
Families First of Pella is hosting a session to discuss its Love and Logic program. A snapshot parenting class will be held on Monday, November 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, with childcare and pizza provided. The evening is meant to give a brief overview of the Love and Logic program for a few techniques, and is an introduction to their longer classes held twice a year. Those who would like to register should contact Allison Kerndt with Families First of Pella at familiesfirst94@gmail.com.
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Swagabees
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Swagabees Wednesday, welcoming the business to the Indianola area and the chamber. Owner Stephanie Brookhart tells KNIA News it was important to be a part of the chamber as they want to be very community oriented and involved with the local schools, and her husband and family grew up in Indianola, and she hopes the community comes and checks out what they have to offer.
Indianola Veterans Day Services Held Friday
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 held a Veterans Day Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola Friday. The ceremony involved the playing of reveille, the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The Indianola HyVee also invited all veterans and their families for a free breakfast Friday, serving 403 total meals.
Daryl Dean Hollingsworth
Celebration of Life Services for Daryl Dean Hollingsworth age 64 will be held at 7:00pm Thursday, November 17th at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services from 4-until service time. Burial of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F Cemetery.
Vivo Chamber Players Concert Today
The Simpson College Department of Music presents a new concert from the Vivo Chamber Players this afternoon. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature works from Vivaldi, Mozart, and John Williams, which will have familiar pieces of music that are truly extraordinary. Benoit said the concert will end with the “Prayer for Peace,” music composed by Williams for the movie Munich. The concert is at 3pm in Lekberg Hall in the Amy Robertson Music Center on the Simpson College campus.
Knoxville Library Book Club and DIY
Tuesday, November 15th, the Knoxville Public Library will be holding a Do It Yourself (DIY) event at the library workshop starting at 6 p.m. Knoxville Librarian Rosalin Thompson said individuals wanting to attend the DIY event should call the library ahead of time to register. The Book Club meets the...
Pella School Board to Focus on Review of Budget, Construction Projects
The Pella School Board will receive an update about ongoing construction in the district and review the overall financial picture ahead of the budgeting process at their meeting Monday. An update from DCI Group will discuss continuing and recently completed projects related to the November 2021 bond issue, as well as planning for the Jefferson Intermediate/Middle School addition. The board will also receive a presentation about the line-item budget and a financial overview for the upcoming fiscal year. Resolutions on the agenda also include modified supplemental amounts for increasing enrollment and open enrollment, and a second reading of curriculum revision policies will also be held. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be viewed online.
Pella, PC Cross Country Push City Over Tulip Planting Finish Line
The City of Pella needed help crossing the finish line to wrap up planting their annual tulip bulbs Saturday. So, they decided to bring in the experts from the state qualifying Tulip City cross country teams. Students from Pella and Pella Christian helped plant nearly 15,000 bulbs along Main Street in Pella in 25 degree weather with snowflakes flying. Parks Director Chandler Nunnikhoven is thankful for their efforts, as typically, the cross country teams kick off planting in late October, but a shipping delay instead had the state qualifiers from Eagle Lane and champions from the land of the Dutch working hard this weekend. In total, the City of Pella has planted 130,000 bulbs for bloom next spring, with Pella Historical Society adding approximately 100,000 at their locations in downtown Pella.
Living Windows and Helping the Military
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce...
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Indianola American Legion Holds Veterans Day Service
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 held a Veterans Day Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola Friday. The ceremony involved the playing of reveille, the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The Indianola HyVee also invited all veterans and their families for a free breakfast Friday, serving 403 total meals.
Rick Brown
A celebration of life service for Rick Brown, 66, of Chariton, will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store Serves Veterans
The Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store served a total of 508 meals Friday for their Veterans Day breakfast held at the National Guard Armory. Hy-Vee partnered with the Knoxville VFW. Knoxville Store Manager Levi Martley tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We served breakfast to veterans and their families. We had included biscuits and gravy, bacon and sausage, eggs and party potatoes.We wanted to make sure everybody was filled up for the day. We had the opportunity to serve 508 breakfasts this morning, which is one of the best that I’ve seen. I’m so proud of the team and how they executed. There were over a dozen Hy-Vee employees involved, showing up and starting at 3 a.m. starting to cook breakfast just to make sure that everything ran as successfully as possible.”
Victory Christian Academy Holds Annual Veterans Day Program
Victory Christian Academy held their annual Veterans Day Service at the Indianola Community Church Friday, inviting veterans for a free breakfast and a ceremony with students singing songs, the folding of the flag, and presenting quilts of valor to veterans in attendance. Mindie Dumas with Victory Christian Academy tells KNIA News the event is not only a way to honor veterans, but to pass along the meaning of the day to the students.
Indianola Veterans Day Events Today
Indianola and area residents can honor those who are serving or have served in the nation’s armed forces for Veterans Day throughout the day today. The Indianola American Legion is holding a service and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11am in the IOOF Cemetery. Victory Christian Academy in Indianola...
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
