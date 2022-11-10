ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Rutgers

Three takeaways from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-21 win over Rutgers in Week 11. It’s hard to tout a defensive turnaround when you give up 460 yards to Rutgers, which is the predicament that Michigan State now finds itself in after nearly letting the Scarlet Knights crawl back in Saturday’s game behind 260 yards of second-half offense.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker

East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle

Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State first-half observations: Defense, run game on track

East Lansing — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Michigan State football game against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Holding it down on 'D'. Despite carrying some of the Big Ten's worst defensive metrics into today's game, Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State solved its kicking problem with a little tough love

East Lansing — How big were Ben Patton's two fourth-quarter field goals against Rutgers on Saturday?. "We won by six points, he had two field goals," quarterback Payton Thorne astutely pointed out. Patton, a local product who graduated from Rochester Adams and joined Michigan State as a grad transfer...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Michigan State outlasts Rutgers 27-21

Michigan State is .500 for the first time since September after beating Rutgers 27-21 in a cold slugfest in East Lansing. The special teams was the difference in the fourth quarter after blocking a field goal and making two field goals which proved to be the difference in the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Another day on the job: Michigan dispatches Nebraska to reach 10-0

Ann Arbor — A win is a win even if it felt sluggish and somewhat uninteresting viewing. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has been described by the CFP chair as “workmanlike” and that seemed a tad negative at the time but essentially accurate.
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit News

'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA

Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win

Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU women's soccer team advance to second round in NCAA tournament

East Lansing – The fourth-seeded Michigan State women’s soccer team survived its first NCAA Tournament contest since 2009, sliding past Milwaukee 3-2 in a double-overtime, first-round victory on Friday night. MSU graduate forward Camryn Evans scored in the second overtime period by netting the ball into the bottom...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

RSV filling up pediatric beds, emergency room at Sparrow hospital

Pediatric RSV cases have created a shortage of beds at the University of Michigan Sparrow Children’s Center in Lansing, the second Michigan children's hospital in two days to announce it's been pushed over capacity by the respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline

A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy