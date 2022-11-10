Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Rutgers
Three takeaways from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-21 win over Rutgers in Week 11. It’s hard to tout a defensive turnaround when you give up 460 yards to Rutgers, which is the predicament that Michigan State now finds itself in after nearly letting the Scarlet Knights crawl back in Saturday’s game behind 260 yards of second-half offense.
How Michigan State's tight ends opened up the entire offense vs. Rutgers
As Michigan State rushed for 197 yards in a 27-21 win over Rutgers on Saturday — topping 100 yards in Big Ten play for the second week in a row and the second time this season — it became glaringly apparent how much of the passing game’s success lies in the ability to run the ball.
Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker
East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle
Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
Michigan State first-half observations: Defense, run game on track
East Lansing — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Michigan State football game against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Holding it down on 'D'. Despite carrying some of the Big Ten's worst defensive metrics into today's game, Michigan...
Michigan State solved its kicking problem with a little tough love
East Lansing — How big were Ben Patton's two fourth-quarter field goals against Rutgers on Saturday?. "We won by six points, he had two field goals," quarterback Payton Thorne astutely pointed out. Patton, a local product who graduated from Rochester Adams and joined Michigan State as a grad transfer...
Recap: Michigan State outlasts Rutgers 27-21
Michigan State is .500 for the first time since September after beating Rutgers 27-21 in a cold slugfest in East Lansing. The special teams was the difference in the fourth quarter after blocking a field goal and making two field goals which proved to be the difference in the game.
Another day on the job: Michigan dispatches Nebraska to reach 10-0
Ann Arbor — A win is a win even if it felt sluggish and somewhat uninteresting viewing. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has been described by the CFP chair as “workmanlike” and that seemed a tad negative at the time but essentially accurate.
'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA
Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Takeaways from Michigan's close call vs. Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
Detroit — Michigan and Eastern Michigan took the battle of Washtenaw County down the road to the big stage of Little Caesars Arena. Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates put on a show in his regular-season debut with a 30-point performance. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson shared the spotlight and matched that with a 31-point effort.
UM police are done with tunnel brawl investigation; it's in prosecutor's hands
Ann Arbor – The incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan-Michigan State game two weeks ago has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review. Melissa Overton, UM Deputy Chief of Police, in a statement Saturday evening to The Detroit News, said the...
MSU center Sissoko stands tall, flashes potential vs. Gonzaga's Timme
Coronado, Calif. – When Tom Izzo decided in the off-season the transfer portal was not a path he was going to take, there were plenty questioning the thinking from the Hall of Fame coach. The Spartans were staring at a clear void in the frontcourt as Marcus Bingham graduated...
Trieu: Four-star Florida linebacker among Michigan State visitors for Rutgers game
Michigan State will have a number of notable recruiting visitors for Saturday’s game against Rutgers. One of the most interesting is Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown is an uncommitted senior and a 247Sports Composite four-star considering the likes of Florida, South Carolina and more,...
Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win
Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
'No moral victory': MSU falls 64-63 to Gonzaga in Armed Forces Classic
Coronado, Calif. — Michigan State wanted to prove it belonged on Friday night. The Spartans wanted to show the country they were not going to be a pushover this season, merely fodder for some of the top-ranked teams they’ll face over the next few weeks. And they wanted...
MSU women's soccer team advance to second round in NCAA tournament
East Lansing – The fourth-seeded Michigan State women’s soccer team survived its first NCAA Tournament contest since 2009, sliding past Milwaukee 3-2 in a double-overtime, first-round victory on Friday night. MSU graduate forward Camryn Evans scored in the second overtime period by netting the ball into the bottom...
Belleville football runs past Detroit Catholic Central, 33-10, to win regional title
Belleville — Jermain Crowell wanted to build an identity for his team when he took over the head job at Belleville eight years ago, talking about the way Detroit Catholic Central was known for its smashmouth style of play. Well, Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in The...
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
RSV filling up pediatric beds, emergency room at Sparrow hospital
Pediatric RSV cases have created a shortage of beds at the University of Michigan Sparrow Children’s Center in Lansing, the second Michigan children's hospital in two days to announce it's been pushed over capacity by the respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann...
School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline
A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
