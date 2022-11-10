Read full article on original website
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery...
KEYT
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says its moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane and is on track for liftoff next week. A top official said Friday that the wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he said if the launch team knew in advance that a hurricane would hit, they would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the launch pad late last week. Gusts reached 100 mph atop the launch tower Thursday, but were not nearly as strong farther down where the rocket stood. NASA is shooting for a Wednesday launch.
History Channel crew discovers remnants of space shuttle Challenger off Florida coast
Divers off the east coast of Florida have discovered remnants from the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center more than 36 years ago.
Space Force’s mysterious space plane likely source for sonic boom over Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A “sonic boom” was heard by many in Florida shortly before an uncrewed U.S. military space plane landed before dawn at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The solar-powered vehicle, which looks like a miniature space shuttle, landed at 5:22 a.m. EST...
NASA Confirms Discovery Of Underwater Artifacts From The Challenger Disaster
This week, NASA confirmed a documentary film crew had located pieces of the space shuttle Challenger wreckage in the ocean off the coast of Florida. This is an important discovery and will give NASA the opportunity to further honor the lives of the astronauts lost in this disaster in 1986. Commanded by Francis R. "Dick" Scobee and piloted by Michael J. Smith, the team was rounded out by Christa McAuliffe, Ellison Onizuka, Ronald McNair, Judith Resnik, and Gregory Jarvis, according to Biography.
Debris from Challenger shuttle disaster found off Florida coast
Dive team discovered space vehicle ‘artifact’ from 1986 explosion that killed all seven astronauts onboard, including civilian teacher
AOL Corp
Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast
(Reuters) - Divers from a documentary crew looking for the wreckage of a World War Two aircraft off the coast of Florida found a 20-foot section of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded and broke apart shortly after its launch in 1986, NASA said on Thursday. The divers contacted NASA...
Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A secretive Space Force spaceplane streaked across Florida early Saturday, generating unmistakable sonic booms en route to a landing at Kennedy Space Center that wrapped up another record-breaking mission. ...
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch to Saturday
SpaceX had been aiming to launch two telecom satellites on Tuesday (Nov. 8), but the developing Subtropical Storm Nicole has nixed that plan.
NYT's Krugman blasted for blaming DeSantis for 'unnecessary' COVID-19 deaths: 'Hack partisan buffoon'
New York Times columnist and economist Paul Krugman was ridiculed on Twitter Sunday for insisting that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was responsible for 20,000 deaths.
How the war in Ukraine has raised hopes in Venezuela and bolstered its strongman president
Some 90% of Venezuelans live in poverty and inflation recently topped 200%. But many have taken note of improvements: wider availability of food, more reliable electricity, water and telephone service, sufficient supplies of gasoline, fewer people fleeing.
NASA left its $50 billion moon rocket exposed to Hurricane Nicole's powerful winds
The Space Launch System sustained minor damage, but there was no guarantee winds wouldn't push its limits. NASA plans to launch the rocket Wednesday.
