ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says its moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane and is on track for liftoff next week. A top official said Friday that the wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. But he said if the launch team knew in advance that a hurricane would hit, they would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the launch pad late last week. Gusts reached 100 mph atop the launch tower Thursday, but were not nearly as strong farther down where the rocket stood. NASA is shooting for a Wednesday launch.
FLORIDA STATE
SlashGear

NASA Confirms Discovery Of Underwater Artifacts From The Challenger Disaster

This week, NASA confirmed a documentary film crew had located pieces of the space shuttle Challenger wreckage in the ocean off the coast of Florida. This is an important discovery and will give NASA the opportunity to further honor the lives of the astronauts lost in this disaster in 1986. Commanded by Francis R. "Dick" Scobee and piloted by Michael J. Smith, the team was rounded out by Christa McAuliffe, Ellison Onizuka, Ronald McNair, Judith Resnik, and Gregory Jarvis, according to Biography.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast

(Reuters) - Divers from a documentary crew looking for the wreckage of a World War Two aircraft off the coast of Florida found a 20-foot section of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded and broke apart shortly after its launch in 1986, NASA said on Thursday. The divers contacted NASA...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A secretive Space Force spaceplane streaked across Florida early Saturday, generating unmistakable sonic booms en route to a landing at Kennedy Space Center that wrapped up another record-breaking mission. ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy