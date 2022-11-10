ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Undergoes 'Unexpected' Surgery

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, revealed on Monday morning (November 14) that she’d undergone “unexpected hip surgery.” Caroline shared a photo on Instagram from her hospital bed, giving a double thumbs-up to the camera and paying tribute to her caregivers and friends: “Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”

