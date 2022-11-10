Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Food Shelf Radiothon
Melissa Zula with the Pella Community Food Shelf previews Tuesday’s KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Swimming Qualifiers.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola girls state swimming qualifiers Olivia Ramaeker, Kodi Cram, Julian Bacon, Olivia Bacon, Ella Geurts, Katie Thompson, Faith Mahlstadt, Chloey Hart. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Harv Sprafka
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Harv Sprafka as we talk about how he promotes Knoxville. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Vivo Chamber Players Concert Today
The Simpson College Department of Music presents a new concert from the Vivo Chamber Players this afternoon. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature works from Vivaldi, Mozart, and John Williams, which will have familiar pieces of music that are truly extraordinary. Benoit said the concert will end with the “Prayer for Peace,” music composed by Williams for the movie Munich. The concert is at 3pm in Lekberg Hall in the Amy Robertson Music Center on the Simpson College campus.
Families First of Pella Hosting Snapshot Class
Families First of Pella is hosting a session to discuss its Love and Logic program. A snapshot parenting class will be held on Monday, November 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, with childcare and pizza provided. The evening is meant to give a brief overview of the Love and Logic program for a few techniques, and is an introduction to their longer classes held twice a year. Those who would like to register should contact Allison Kerndt with Families First of Pella at familiesfirst94@gmail.com.
Knoxville Library Book Club and DIY
Tuesday, November 15th, the Knoxville Public Library will be holding a Do It Yourself (DIY) event at the library workshop starting at 6 p.m. Knoxville Librarian Rosalin Thompson said individuals wanting to attend the DIY event should call the library ahead of time to register. The Book Club meets the...
Daryl Dean Hollingsworth
Celebration of Life Services for Daryl Dean Hollingsworth age 64 will be held at 7:00pm Thursday, November 17th at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services from 4-until service time. Burial of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F Cemetery.
Living Windows and Helping the Military
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce...
Actor from The Office & Anchorman Will Be in Iowa This Weekend
Get ready to laugh! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, comedian and actor David Koechner is headed to Iowa for a few shows this weekend!. David Koechner is probably best known for his roles as the obnoxious Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies. You may also recognize him from his recurring roles on The Goldbergs and American Dad, his time on Saturday Night Live, and a WHOLE lot more. You can check out his full filmography HERE.
Rick Brown
A celebration of life service for Rick Brown, 66, of Chariton, will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Webb Shadle Toy Drive
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville is currently holding a Toy Drive for Crossroads of Pella for individuals living in Marion County. Crossroads has a day they set up for families to go in and pick out toys for those who are in need. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick says it...
Stan Eysink To Retire from Pella Cooperative Electric
After a nearly 45-year career at Pella Cooperative Electric Association, Stan Eysink is hanging up his lineman gear on December 30th. Stan joined the Cooperative as summer help in 1977 at 17 years old during his senior year at Pella Community High School. Following his graduation, Stan returned to the Cooperative and was later hired as an apprentice lineman.
Ruggles Finishes Swimming Career at State Meet
A four-year state qualifying swimmer from Pella finished with the NCMP Aquagirls at the state meet Saturday. Maylei Ruggles was part of the 200 freestyle relay that placed 12th with a season best time (1:41.54).
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
Indianola Veterans Day Services Held Friday
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 held a Veterans Day Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola Friday. The ceremony involved the playing of reveille, the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The Indianola HyVee also invited all veterans and their families for a free breakfast Friday, serving 403 total meals.
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Central College Saturday, November 12th Results
In the program’s second appearance at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, the Central College women’s triathlon team placed fourth Saturday. Central totaled 140 points and placed fourth in the 12-team Division III field. North Central College (Ill.) piled up 215 points on its way to a team title. A sprint triathlon includes a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike and a five-kilometer run. The best four entries from each team compile the team score.
Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store Serves Veterans
The Knoxville Hy-Vee Food Store served a total of 508 meals Friday for their Veterans Day breakfast held at the National Guard Armory. Hy-Vee partnered with the Knoxville VFW. Knoxville Store Manager Levi Martley tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We served breakfast to veterans and their families. We had included biscuits and gravy, bacon and sausage, eggs and party potatoes.We wanted to make sure everybody was filled up for the day. We had the opportunity to serve 508 breakfasts this morning, which is one of the best that I’ve seen. I’m so proud of the team and how they executed. There were over a dozen Hy-Vee employees involved, showing up and starting at 3 a.m. starting to cook breakfast just to make sure that everything ran as successfully as possible.”
Pella, PC Cross Country Push City Over Tulip Planting Finish Line
The City of Pella needed help crossing the finish line to wrap up planting their annual tulip bulbs Saturday. So, they decided to bring in the experts from the state qualifying Tulip City cross country teams. Students from Pella and Pella Christian helped plant nearly 15,000 bulbs along Main Street in Pella in 25 degree weather with snowflakes flying. Parks Director Chandler Nunnikhoven is thankful for their efforts, as typically, the cross country teams kick off planting in late October, but a shipping delay instead had the state qualifiers from Eagle Lane and champions from the land of the Dutch working hard this weekend. In total, the City of Pella has planted 130,000 bulbs for bloom next spring, with Pella Historical Society adding approximately 100,000 at their locations in downtown Pella.
