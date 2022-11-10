The Bijou Star Files: Method Man, Great Actors, Great Liars

Source: Canva / Canva

Method Man Believes Rappers Make Great Actors Because Many Are “Great Liars” [Video]

Method Man spilled some tea on rappers and their deceptive ways.

White Kentucky Student Who Used Racial Slurs and Attacked Black Student Withdraws From School

The white University of Kentucky student who went viral for physically and verbally assaulting a Black student will withdraw from the school. Read More

ADIDAS CONFIRMS MORE YEEZYS ON THE WAY!!! But, with Different Name

Kanye West‘s Yeezy designs will, in fact, live on at Adidas after all … but they’ll have a completely different title when they drop.

ALICIA KEYS PERFORMING AT TAKEOFF’S MEMORIAL

Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff‘s memorial service this week … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper’s sendoff. It’s unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing … but we do know she’ll be there and mic’d up to sing.

PENNSYLVANIA LEGISLATOR TONY DELUCA WINS REELECTION …Despite Death Last Month

Longtime Pennsylvania state representative Anthony “Tony” DeLuca won in an Election Day landslide — which has to sting for his opponent, because DeLuca’s no longer living.

AL SHARPTON KYRIE’S NOT RECEIVING ‘LASHING’… Antisemitism Deserves Consequences

Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views — despite some in the Black community feeling like he’s getting a “lashing” … so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton.

RADIO GUY POOPS PANTS ON-AIR… ‘I Just Went In My Pants’💩

Get a load of this — a sports radio producer literally couldn’t keep his crap together after hearing a joke live on the air … ’cause he laughed so hard, he pooped his pants!!

KNOCKDOWN NUPTIALSGROOM SMEARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA …After Bride Smeared With Cake, Knocked To Ground

A new bride really takes the cake in an aggressive wedding video that has triggered outrage on social media … with a battle cry for divorce!

ALABAMA COUNCILMAN ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING MAYOR …Dogged By Racism Claims

An Alabama city councilman accused of using racial slurs was arrested after punching the town’s Black mayor … and it’s all on video.

Facebook Lays Off Over 11,000 Employees While Twitter Axes Entire Staff In Africa Without Severance

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to lay off 13 percent of its staff – or more than 11,000 employees – in what could be the biggest round of layoffs in tech history, just as Twitter axes its entire staff in Africa just days after opening offices in Ghana.

Brittney Griner’s Location Remains Unknown Amid Transfer To Penal Colony To Serve Her Sentence

At this time, Brittney Griner‘s whereabouts in Russia are unknown. On Wednesday (November 9), her legal team revealed that officials started to transfer Griner from a detention center to a penal colony to serve her sentence.

Could Companies Be Knowingly Selling Cancer-Causing Relaxers To Black Women?

For many Black women, having a relaxer was once considered a societal norm. Yet, that same staple of Black hair care could be doing more harm than good.

Heated Lil Scrappy Checks Momma Dee For Saying He’s Divorcing Bambi: “Regular Moms Don’t Do This Sh*t”

Lil Scrappy and Momma Dee were trending topics Monday into Tuesday for their heated confrontation on the show’s season finale–filmed in April.

Twitter User Takes Advantage of New Paid Verification Feature to Make It Look Like LeBron Requested Trade

It didn’t take long for someone to take advantage of Twitter’s new verification feature, which allows users to pay $8 per month for a blue checkmark.

Isiah Thomas Demands a “Public Apology” From Michael Jordan For Comments in ‘The Last Dance’

Isiah Thomas says his beef with Michael Jordan will continue until he receives a public apology. Read More

Oculus Founder Created a VR Headset That Blows Up The User’s Head If They Die In The Game

In yet another case of wealthy people having too much time and money on their hands, the inventor of Oculus Rift has created a headset that will kill users who die in virtual reality. Read More

Georgia Senate Candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Advance to a December Runoff Election

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a runoff election next month to determine who wins the race.

The Nets Will Make Jacque Vaughn Their Head Coach Instead Of Ime Udoka

The Nets have a head coach and one fewer potential scandal.

Fat Joe Says Kanye West Showed Up At His Doorstep [Video]

Fat Joe stopped by Red Table Talk in an episode set to air Wednesday.

